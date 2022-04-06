ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Veterans Notes: Spring Fling Dinner on tap

Citrus County Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeterans Notes are only for special events that are open to the public. To find out about regularly scheduled post activities that welcome the public during the week, including entertainment and menus, call the post. For information about post members-only activities, call the individual posts for a schedule. Call the individual...

Citrus County Chronicle

Spring Fling annual show on tap April 2

Spring may be the time for cleaning, but it also may be the time for acquiring something pretty, something different, something, well, springlike. The Citrus County Craft Council wants to give you the opportunity to add a little zing to your spring when they present their Spring Fling Arts and Craft Show April 2 at the Florida National Guard Armory, 8551 W. Venable St., Crystal River.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

State should consider this turnpike suggestion

I am a 58-year resident of our great state of Florida. I have lived in Citrus County for the past 14 years. I grew up in St. Pete in the 1960's through the 1990's. I can remember when there was no I-275 in St. Pete and no I-75 down the west coast of Florida. The Sunshine Skyway Bridge was just two lanes.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Veterans Voices: Before and after for veterans

The “day after.” No, not the 1980s movie thriller about nuclear warfare. Though as we observe events in Ukraine by Russia, perhaps it is a tragic possibility; one that, should it happen, will once again need the countless sacrifices again of America’s servicemen and servicewomen to defend world freedom.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Parkway opening creating problems for Crystal Oaks

Crystal River residents say the new Suncoast Parkway interchange in front of their subdivision on State Road 44 is dangerous and something needs to be done. County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard, who represents that district, agrees. If extra signage at the site doesn’t work, Kinnard said the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will have to send their engineers back to fix it.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale County ISD's ‘Spring Fling’ offers crafts, activities for families

The Hillsdale County Intermediate School District’s Early Childhood Department and the Great Start Collaborative teamed up Tuesday for a first-ever Spring Fling event. The organizations were joined by community partners for the drive-through event at the ISD’s location on Beck Road in Hillsdale where families drove through to pickup crafts, activities and snacks, as well as receive useful resource information. The Spring Fling was the first event held in the spring season for the organizations who have held similar events in the summer, fall and winter seasons previously. This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Hillsdale County ISD's ‘Spring Fling’ offers crafts, activities for families
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
Citrus County Chronicle

'Just don't quit'

Tim Fischer wouldn’t accept what doctors told him at 25 years old and several years into a career with the U.S. Army: he’d never walk or talk again. Now he’s planning to take on the country’s most Herculean figures June 25 at the 2022 U.S. Strongman Nationals in Manchester, New Hampshire.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Withlacoochee River advocates brainstorm restoration plan

A “war room” of advocates for the Withlacoochee River assembled to start strategizing how to save their portion of the local waterway from further harm. Roughly two dozen people – from river residents and experts, to government and water-restoration representatives – met the evening of Tuesday, April 5, at the Yankeetown-Inglis Woman’s Club.
YANKEETOWN, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

CF, Rep. Harding, Farm Share partner for food distribution event

The College of Central Florida will partner with Rep. Joe Harding and Farm Share for a food distribution event at the CF Ocala Campus on Saturday, April 16, beginning at 10 a.m. The college is at 3001 S.W. College Road. The food will be available on a first-come, first-served basis....
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Week in Wakulla

Alcoholics Anonymous: meets at noon and 6:30 p.m. at American Legion, 54 Ochlockonee St., Crawfordville. Call 850-445-5376. Rotary Club of Wakulla: Meets at 8:30 a.m. every Thursday at TCC Wakulla in Crawfordville. Pickle Ball: weekly from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 318 Shadeville Hwy., Crawfordville. Also Friday...
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Chamber Corner

HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) Levy County Schools. Our Business Spotlight this month is The Print Shop of Chiefland. Their office has moved and is now located at 1517 North Young Blvd, Chiefland, Fl. 32626 Phone #352-493-0322, Michelle, Rick and the staff are there to help you with the needs of your business, banners, business cards, embroidery, screen printing and much more, Graphic Designer is on site. Stop in to say hi.
CHIEFLAND, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Oak Run Living April 8

By now, everyone should have found the new yellow Travel Brochure in their cubby. Here are the ticket sales for the week of April 18 at the Orchid Club from 10:30 a.m. until 12 noon. Sale on Monday, April 18:. Grumpy Old Men at the Alhambra on Aug. 11. Chocolate...
LIFESTYLE
Citrus County Chronicle

Around Town

Full Gospel Outreach Church of Chiefland invites everyone to Revival! April 4–10 Services will begin on Monday April 4th and extend thru Sunday morning April 10th. Services will begin nightly at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday morning Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Monday night with Pastor Jeff Kubala, Tuesday-Friday with Pastor/evangelist Landis Miller, Saturday-Sunday Pastor Carrol Lee. Full Gospel Outreach Church is located 3 miles north of the Chiefland Walmart on HWY 19. For more information call the Church at 352-493-1175.
CHIEFLAND, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

County gets offer on Betz Farm property

County commissioners 16 years ago first discussed selling the 350-acre Betz Farm property in Crystal River. After various stops and starts since, it appears a deal is imminent. Hamid Ashtari, a real estate developer at Tampa-based Sweetwater Group, has made an offer of $5.5 million and commissioners will discuss it...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Mannings Bar before Inverness Council yet again

Manning’s Bar on State Road 44 was demolished a year ago but the former dilapidated building that has been the source of Inverness city officials’ headaches for years isn’t giving up the ghost easily. For decades the city tried to demolish the neglected building and another next...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

HOT CORNER – ROADS & HOMES

Yes, we need funding for road repairs. How about using some of the tax money from these 10,115 new homes to finance that? Makes a lot of sense to me. I’m complaining about the roads in Citrus County that are not getting paved, especially when I drive down Forest Ridge Boulevard in Beverly Hills, or rather, I should say, down in Citrus Springs, Florida, down Deltona. They’re putting in a whole new section of homes. They haven’t even started building the houses yet. Everything’s bare; they’ve taken down all the trees. It looks like a sandstorm when you go through there and they’ve paved all the roads, yet my road that I’ve lived on for 30-something years has not been paved and it has ruts and potholes all over the place. So I don’t understand the ignorance of the taxpaying people, the way they treat the taxpaying people and the citizens and residents of Citrus Springs, as they are paving for the contractors, it appears, and not paving for the people that actually live here and drive on these roads.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Cedar Key Woman’s Club Spring Market

The Cedar Key Woman’s Club celebrated their Spring Market on March 26 at their clubhouse, with a wide variety of attic treasures, homemade baked goodies, jewelry, and raffle tickets for the quilt made by members during the past year. All proceeds from the quilt raffle benefit the Fisher House at the VA medical center in Gainesville.
CEDAR KEY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Food giveaway at fairgrounds April 20

The next Let’s Feed Citrus is scheduled for Wednesday, April 20. Beginning at 9 a.m. the public can receive food at the Citrus County fairgrounds at 3600 S Florida Ave, Inverness, FL 34450 — drive-thru only. This is the only remaining food distribution scheduled for April.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy History At a Glance

1860 June 23 – The following notice appeared in The Telegraph published in Cedar Key: NOTICE. All persons are hereby warned from cutting wood or otherwise trespassing upon Sea Horse Key under penalty of the law. This Key was originally reserved for Military purposes and all private claims upon it have long since been disposed of. By Order of the United States Light House Board, C.W. Pickering, U.S. Navy, Light House Inspector, 7th District.
LEVY COUNTY, FL

