New Orleans, LA

Family of woman killed in carjacking wants teen suspects charged as adults

By Sarah Lawrence
wbrz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS - The family of a woman killed in a violent carjacking involving four teenagers wants the juveniles to go to trial as adults, according to WWLTV. The carjacking occurred in March...

www.wbrz.com

Complex

NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Female Gang Member Allegedly Lured Teens Into Woods and Had Them Killed After They Flashed Gang Signs Online

A New York woman is being accused of inviting a group of teen boys to the woods on Long Island, where they were beaten to death, People reports. The incident unfolded in 2017, when the now-21-year-old woman and alleged MS-13 associate, Leniz Escobar, asked five teens—Alexander Ruiz, Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre, and Jefferson Villalobos—if they wanted to smoke weed in the woods, WNYW reports. That’s when over a dozen MS-13 gang members allegedly descended upon the boys and started beating and attacking them with machetes, knives, and tree limbs. Four of the teens died.
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WTRF- 7News

Teen sets girlfriend on fire “to see what it was like”

Louisiana teenager was booked into a correctional center on a felony charge after being accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, reports WDTV. Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested in connection with the attack that happened on March 5. According to the deputy investigating, White and his girlfriend were drinking alcohol when White doused […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
The Independent

Man who abducted 26 children in America’s biggest kidnapping in 1976 may be released

After 17 unsuccessful attempts, a California man who kidnapped 26 children on a school bus in 1976 has been recommended for parole.When Frederick Newhall Woods and two other gunmen hijacked the school bus in Chowchilla, California, it was considered the biggest kidnapping in US history.After hijacking the bus, which returning from a summer field trip at the Chowchilla fairgrounds swimming pool, Woods and his friends James and Richard Schoenfeld transferred the 26 children and their driver into vans and drove them 12 hours away in the dark to a location where, CBS News reported, they were held captive underground in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Witnesses – including Hunger Games actor – say man was abusing dog before he was beaten by group in Hollywood

Dramatic footage has captured the moment a group of onlookers chased and beat a man who they accused of abusing a small dog near Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.Witnesses got out of their car and pursued the unnamed man after allegedly seeing him drag and kick the dog along the famous Los Angeles strip on Monday, NBCLA reported.Video captured by NBCLA shows three men allegedly striking the man as he lay on the ground.Actor Jena Malone, who was among the witnesses who saw the dog being attacked, told the news site she pulled over and started chasing the man.“I’m sorry that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
3 News Now

NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KMPH.com

Suspect wanted following shooting, killing woman in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. — The hunt is on for a suspect who police say is responsible for the shooting that killed a woman Wednesday night in Porterville. Police responded to the shooting just after 9 p.m. near the 100 Block of North Villa Street. When officers arrived, they found 30-year-old...
PORTERVILLE, CA

