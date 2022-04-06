ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Logan Paul's New Collectible Business Is Raising Eyebrows

By James Carr
SVG
SVG
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Logan Paul's self-described obsession with Pokémon cards and other collections has reached new heights — or new lows depending on how you look at it. As reported by Kotaku, the internet celebrity and WWE winner has launched a new website where people can own a percentage of a physical collectible. The...

www.svg.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

'Obsessed' Logan Paul Reveals Massive Pokemon Collection

It's no secret that controversial YouTuber Logan Paul likes "Pokémon" cards, and some people have even partially attributed the trading card game's recent resurgence in popularity to the content creator's relationship with it. Paul's made recent headlines numerous times with his exploits surrounding his collection, like when he wore what he claimed was a 1 million dollar BGS 10 Charizard card around his neck into the ring before his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, or when he spent $3.5 million on a box of cards that he later learned were fake. But even after buying some of the most expensive fakes in gaming history, Paul still has picked up plenty of real "Pokémon" cards that would make any fan jealous. In fact, his collection has grown so extensive that it's beginning to become a problem for the YouTuber.
LIFESTYLE
SVG

Logan Paul's Pokemon Collection Just Earned A Guinness World Record

Logan Paul's self-described obsession with Pokémon cards just reached a new level. Paul has earned a Guinness World Record for the most expensive Pokémon card ever sold at a private sale. In a press release, Guinness World Records stated that Paul obtained an extremely rare PSA Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator Card following a trade worth $5.275 million. In July of 2021, Paul exchanged a Grade 9 version of the card, worth roughly $1.275 million, and $4 million in cash to obtain his prize.
WWE
SVG

Streamers Hit Back At Dr Disrespect's Streamer Awards Slam

It's no secret that popular streamer Dr Disrespect isn't one to keep his opinion to himself. For better or worse, the Two Time has never had any qualms about weighing in on currents events pertaining to gaming, other streamers, and everything in between. Much of this banter is obviously tongue in cheek — such as his more recent "feud" with NickMercs — but every now and then, the Doc will dish out a legitimate criticism and rock the boat. Most recently, Dr Disrespect took aim at The Streamer Awards — an event organized by QTCinderella to give recognition to those in the streaming space — and accused it of being rigged in favor of the organizer's friends.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Paul
SVG

Apex Legends' Biggest Leak Ever Reveals Nine Characters

Respawn Entertainment's "Apex Legends" is one of the most popular battle royales available, with millions of gamers logging in each day to compete for the title of Champion. Unfortunately, however, "Apex Legends" suffers from a major flaw: Because "Apex Legends" is a live service game, gamers expect frequent updates and news from the developers. However, compared to games like "Fortnite," "Apex Legends" updates are less regular, often forcing fans to wait longer between updates.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

MrBeast Shocks Ludwig With Huge Video Offer

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson is known for creating over-the-top content with his friends. But every so often, he takes a break from his regular videos to collaborate with some of the biggest internet celebrities, making for some unique events and big returns. For example, late last year, his beach cleanup collaboration with content creator and engineer Mark Rober netted him almost 60 million views. And in turn, it accomplished its goal of reducing waste in the ocean by successfully removing over 30 million pounds of trash from the sea, thanks to donations to the Team Seas charity.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SVG

MultiVersus Leaks Tease Massive Character Roster

Given the success of the "Super Smash Bros." franchise, it's only natural that other gaming developers would want to create their own crossover-themed multiplayer platform brawler. The formula isn't that easy to duplicate, however. Even if a studio has the resources to create a smooth combat experience featuring dozens of fighters with individually tailored move-sets, it's still not good enough if the team doesn't have the rights to a sufficient number of recognizable characters. Only a few companies have been able to accomplish such a feat. Nickelodeon did it with "All-Star Brawl," and now Warner Brothers is seeking to do the same with its properties.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

xQc Is Finally Putting His Spin On This Popular Twitch Trend

Streamer Ludwig Ahgren broke Ninja's all-time record as the most subbed streamer on Twitch last year with his non-stop "subathon." The event lasted an incredible 31 days as Ludwig lived, ate, gamed, and slept on camera. He then paid his mods a staggering amount of money for keeping his chat clean throughout the ordeal before returning to his regular broadcast schedule.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyebrows#Collectibles#Wwe#Liquid Marketplace
SVG

Amazon Prime Members Are Getting An Edge In These Blizzard Games

It's not uncommon for Amazon Prime members to get some nice video game bonuses with the included subscription to Amazon Prime Gaming — but now players can expect some high-profile gifts. In the past, rewards have ranged from in-game items or currency to full-fledged title offerings, but now Amazon is partnering with an iconic publisher to shine a spotlight on some tantalizing upcoming offerings.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Real Reason TheGrefg Expected His Twitch Ban

With each passing year, it seems Twitch gets more strict with its terms of service. Streamers' content — including what they're allowed to react to on their channels — has become heavily scrutinized in all-new ways. The policies set forth by Twitch has been questioned by some of the most prominent personalities on the site, with popular streamers like Amouranth calling out Twitch for what have been deemed inconsistent rules regarding what earns a suspension. However, Twitch has recently made one thing very clear: Streamers are not allowed to feature banned creators on their feeds. Hikaru Nakamura learned that when he was suspended for showing footage of Dr Disrespect. And now, it seems Spanish streamer and content creator David "TheGrefg" Martinez has also learned this lesson the hard way.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SVG

Pokimane Slams Twitch's Hottest Trend

Pokimane is always one to speak her mind, whether people agree with her or not. This year has been off to a controversial start for the streamer through no fault of her own – aside from a ban she believes was fair. When streamer JiDion targeted Pokimane in Jan. 2022 with a misogynistic hate raid, she revealed that if it wasn't for the rise of more diverse and more women creators and fans on Twitch, this would've been her last year. The two have since made peace, which still leaves Pokimane with outstanding problems with Ninja and Jessica Blevins.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SVG

Tekken Director Responds To Elden Ring Fighter Mod

Players have been finding ways to crossover other video games with "Elden Ring" by either modding them into the game or making them in the character creator, like one player did with Sonic the Hedgehog. Now, fans have started adding characters from "Elden Ring" to other games, including "Tekken 7." A creator named Ultraboy created a mod for "Tekken 7" which changes some of the characters in the game into "Elden Ring" characters. This means that Melina is playable as a skin of Iidia and Ranni the Witch as Kazumi. The mod adds in 8 total skins into the game, and Ultraboy released a trailer on Twitter for the mod that could be pretty easily mistaken for an official crossover.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
SVG

Why Overwatch Fans Are In An Uproar Over This Mercy Skin

After years of success, the days of "Overwatch" are now officially numbered. With the release of "Overwatch 2" right around the corner and its closed beta set to begin in late April, many have flocked to its soon-to-be predecessor in an effort to squeeze every last bit of enjoyment of the innovative and influential PvP hero shooter. To commemorate such a successful run, Blizzard Entertainment has introduced an anniversary event to "Overwatch" players in which they can earn once-limited time only items such as legendary "remixed" skins that players might have previously missed out on.
CANCER
SVG

This Perfect Elden Ring Run Is Blowing Fans' Minds

There are a lot of ways that "Elden Ring" is different from previous FromSoftware games. There are more NPCs to talk to, the player is given a mount, and exploration plays a much bigger role than ever before. There are plenty of secret items to find, mysterious side quests to delve into and hidden areas to uncover that will keep the player invested in the Lands Between long after the 30 hours it takes to beat the main questline. For all that's new though, "Elden Ring" still makes use of many of the attributes that gave the studio its reputation. The difficulty of its combat, for instance, is on par with many of the previous "Souls" games. Some of the bosses feel practically impossible, but even the standard enemies are likely to send the average player to a "You're Dead" screen every once in a while.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Real Reason QTCinderella Started The Streamer Awards

The inaugural 2022 Streamer Awards was a huge success. The brainchild of QTCinderella, the March award show hit 381.4K concurrent viewers on her Twitch channel, making it her most successful stream to date according to Streams Charts. QTCinderella hoped to honor the hard work and success of streamers — individuals who often fail to receive the recognition they deserve — by assembling hundreds of content creators for the event.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SVG

Dr Disrespect Pitches Complicated Elden Ring Tournament

Dr Disrespect isn't typically known for his single-player gameplay. Instead, YouTube viewers are more likely to stumble across the streamer dominating players in a battle royale or jamming in the Champions Club to some of his own music. But recently, the streamer tried out the incredibly popular single-player game "Elden Ring." When the Doc first picked up the game, he wasn't sure about it. The title's gameplay and art style are much different than what he's used to broadcasted for fans, but after a few sessions, he totally fell in love with the world of "Elden Ring."
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Pokimane And xQc's New Show Has Fans Going Wild

Few streamers have bigger fanbases than Félix 'xQc' Lengyel and Imane 'Pokimane' Anys. Impressively, xQc has over 10 million followers on Twitch alone, while Pokimane isn't far behind with 9 million. When the two collaborate, the events are massive. Last month, they played "Fortnite" together and could barely enjoy the game because so many players swarmed them. The stream snipers likely hoped to catch the attention of their favorite streamer, but the situation almost got xQc and Pokimane banned from "Fortnite."
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Shares First Look at LEGO Super Mario's Peach in Action

As announced earlier this year as part of a larger celebration of MAR10 Day (March 10th), Princess Peach is officially set to join the ongoing LEGO Super Mario line with her own interactive figure and expansion sets on August 1st. While photos of the new interactive LEGO Peach were revealed at the time, LEGO and Nintendo had yet to show the figure off in action. That is, until now, as a new video showing off what LEGO Peach can do has been released.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New World Is Free on Steam for a Limited Time

New World has been available since last September, but fans of the MMORPG genre that haven't tried the game just yet will be happy to know that a free Steam trial is set to begin later this week. The free trial will begin on April 7th at 10 a.m. PT, and will run through April 11th at 10 a.m. PT. The standard edition of the game normally retails for $39.99, so this should give players an opportunity to see what New World has to offer, and if it's the kind of thing that they might enjoy!
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

SVG

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy