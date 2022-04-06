ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

Farmington Hills firefighters rescue woman, 62, from home destroyed by fire

HometownLife.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarmington Hills firefighters rescued a woman early Wednesday morning from a burning Waldron Street home with no working smoke alarms. They said they were called to the two-story home near Olde Towne Park, north of Grand River Avenue, at 4:17 a.m. April 6 because of a reported fire. Upon...

www.hometownlife.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Off-Duty Greenwich Firefighter Helps Rescue Family From Apartment Fire

A firefighter from Fairfield County is being praised for his heroic actions after he helped rescue residents from a burning apartment while off-duty. Greenwich firefighter Doug Howley saw a fire in a New Haven County apartment complex on Meriden Road in Waterbury while he was driving to a birthday party on Saturday, March 26, Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary said.
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmington Hills, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Farmington Hills, MI
Farmington Hills, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
13 ON YOUR SIDE

'It's sad, I'm pretty sure we're done,' says owner of business that burned to the ground

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family-owned business on the city's east side is devastated after a fire tore through their building early Monday morning. Multiple crews were called to a building on the corner intersection of Wealthy and Henry Street NE starting around 2 a.m. for an intense fire. Part of the building collapsed, but authorities said crews were able to keep the blaze from spreading to other businesses nearby.
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Fire Alarms#Fire Department#Firefighters#Smoke Alarms#Accident#Beaumont Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police use car to bump gun out of man’s hand after he fled at 100 mph, got stuck in mud

DETROIT – Detroit police bumped a man with a vehicle to knock a gun out of his hand after he fled a traffic stop at over 100 mph and got stuck in the mud, officials said. Officials tried to stop a 2008 Pontiac G6 on March 22 in the area of Scotten and Scovel streets in Detroit, according to authorities. They said the traffic stop was initiated because the G6 didn’t have a license plate.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man escapes after robbing bank on Telegraph Road in Flat Rock, police say

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – A man used a note to rob a bank on Telegraph Road in Flat Rock and then disappeared while heading toward an alley, police said. The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday (April 5) at the First Merchants Bank on Telegraph Road near Moses Street, according to authorities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy