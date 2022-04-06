ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: At least 5 shooters involved in Sacramento gang shooting that left 6 dead

By National Desk Staff
Cover picture for the articleAt least five shooters were involved in the Sacramento shooting that left six dead and 12 injured on Sunday, the Sacramento Police Department said...

