BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The process to refloat the Ever Forward could begin on Saturday. This is good news for environmental experts, who have expressed concerns about the environmental impact the stranded cargo ship could have on the Chesapeake Bay. The Maryland Department of the Environment said crews will start pulling 500 containers off the ship in hopes that it can finally move out of the Bay after being stuck for nearly a month. Crews spent Friday setting up equipment to remove the containers. Passersby have been coming to Downs Park in Anne Arundel County to see the stranded cargo ship. The Ever Forward has...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 15 MINUTES AGO