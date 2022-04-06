ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Augsburg beats Mainz to move further clear of relegation

wcn247.com
 2 days ago

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Augsburg pushed further clear of relegation danger in the Bundesliga by beating Mainz...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Brandt replaces injured Reyna, scores twice in Borussia Dortmund win over Stuttgart

Borussia Dortmund substitute Julian Brandt scored once in either half to earn a 2-0 victory at VfB Stuttgart on Friday and bounce back for last week's loss to RB Leipzig. The second-placed Ruhr valley club, who have five games left in the season, maintained their slim title chances as they are on 60 points, six behind Bayern Munich, who host Augsburg on Saturday.
SOCCER
SkySports

West Ham 1-1 Lyon: Ten-man Hammers hold French side to first-leg home draw in Europa League quarter-final

West Ham's Europa League quarter-final tie against Lyon remains in the balance after the 10-man Hammers battled to a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the London Stadium. West Ham spent the entire second half a man down after defender Aaron Cresswell was sent off in first-half stoppage time. Cresswell was shown red after he brought down Lyon captain Moussa Dembele when through on goal, with the game goalless.
UEFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Relegation-threatened Everton hosts Man United

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Everton hosts Manchester United in the first of five Premier League games with Frank Lampard’s team needing a win to avoid the danger of dropping into the relegation zone by the end of the weekend. The 17th-place Toffees have lost four of their last five league games. Inconsistent United needs a win to avoid drifting too far from the top four and a spot in next season’s Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo is available again for United after the illness that kept him out of last weekend’s draw with Leicester but Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Edinson Cavani and Scott McTominay remain out. Everton is boosted by the return of midfielder Allan from suspension. After losing 3-0 at Crystal Palace, fifth-place Arsenal hosts Brighton, third-place Chelsea is at Southampton and Watford hosts Leeds. Fourth-place Tottenham travels to Aston Villa in the late game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Silvan Widmer
Person
Ruben Vargas
Daily Mail

RB Leipzig 1-1 Atalanta: Spoils are shared in Europa League quarter-final first leg as goals from Luis Muriel and Willi Orban ensure entertaining draw

RB Leipzig and Atalanta played out an exciting draw in Germany to leave their Europa League quarter-final tie finely poised ahead of the return leg next week. Both clubs have struggled to replicate previous seasons' form so far this campaign but they put on a showcase of entertaining, if at times chaotic, football here.
UEFA
BBC

Premier League, EFL, Scottish football: Ups, downs & European qualification

BBC Sport outlines the promotion and relegation issues - and the race for European qualification - in England and Scotland for 2021-22. Recent confirmed promotions, relegations, titles & qualifications. 2 April: Rangers qualify for Champions League. 26 March: Kelty Hearts promoted to Scottish League One. 19 March: Dover Athletic relegated...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relegation#Augsburg#Ap#Mainz 2 1#Swiss
The Independent

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

The Europa League quarter-final has pitted Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt together, with the Spanish side once again in-form, improving and seen as one of the favourites to win.Under Xavi Hernandez, Barca have pushed back into the Champions League spots again domestically and are on a 13-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.Eintracht Frankfurt, meanwhile, are six unbeaten in a row - although the last three have been draws, leaving them just off the pace in the Bundesliga for European places again next season.The German side knocked out another Spanish side in the last round, Real Betis, while Barca edged out Turkish...
UEFA
CBS Sports

Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

Villarreal CF welcome Bayern Munich to Estadio de la Ceramica for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday. The Spaniards are enjoying their best UCL run since 2005-06 when they reached an unexpected semifinal as Unai Emery continues to bring continental pedigree to the Castellon outfit. Julian Nagelsmann's German powerhouse are favorites, but El Submarino Amarillo will be hoping to spring another surprise after eliminating Juventus.
UEFA
SB Nation

Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Well, the good news is that there are no away goals in this year’s competition. And we can beat this team. Just have to play not terrible. Chelsea started well, with plenty of energy and impetus, but then a bit of defending reminiscent of last weekend gave Karim Benzema a free header to open the scoring.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Klopp praises Benfica keeper for denying Liverpool bigger lead

LISBON, April 5 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp heaped praise on Benfica keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos for denying the English side a bigger victory after their 3-1 win in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday. Liverpool took the upper hand in the tie as goals from Ibrahima Konate,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Soccer on TV: Manchester City vs. Liverpool, LA Galaxy vs. LAFC, Pepi vs. Bayern, Brasileirão among headliners

We got a massive weekend of soccer on the horizon. In the Premier League, the title race is on the docket as Manchester City host Liverpool. The margin of error in the scudetto race is razor-thin as Napoli host Fiorentina in Serie A action. In Germany, can USMNT youngster Ricardo Pepi end his cold streak against mighty Bayern Munich? Don't sleep on MLS as we are in store for some California love with Los Angeles FC and the Los Angeles Galaxy meeting for their first El Trafico of this young season. It's also opening day in the Brasileirão as Atlético Mineiro, led by Hulk, begin their title defense (you can catch all the action Paramount+).
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy