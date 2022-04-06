ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams Shared New Details About Her Near-Death Labor Experience

By Genesis Rivas
Shape Magazine
Shape Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSerena Williams recently opened up about her nearly-fatal complications after giving birth to her now 4-year-old daughter Olympia. In a recent essay for Elle, the athlete shared new details about the experience, including moments when she felt dismissed by a nurse who was caring for her. Williams started her...

www.shape.com

Comments / 0

Shape Magazine

Shape Magazine

