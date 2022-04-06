Serena Williams Shared New Details About Her Near-Death Labor Experience

Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with partner A$AP Rocky, revealed that she won't mess around when it comes to her future child. In a recent interview with Elle, the Fenty Beauty founder shared that her love of reality TV has influenced what she assumes will be her parenting style. More specifically, Teresa Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has an approach that "resonates" with Rihanna, since Giudice "does not play about her kids," the singer revealed. In the interview, the Barbados native expanded on how Giudice and other moms on the show inspire her. "She will flatten you about those kids," said the singer. "And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it." She went on to joke that she would go to extreme lengths to protect her children: "You talk about my kids, it's over."

