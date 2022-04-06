ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Road reopens following fire near T-Mobile Park

By FOX 13 News Staff
q13fox.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE - The Seattle Fire Department put out a fire that broke out near T-Mobile Park. According to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT),...

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 4

So What
2d ago

Where's the part about this being a homeless encampment? Are we just pretending like that's not a thing now?

Reply
8
Coolnights Seattle
1d ago

hummm!homeless people again. When are the Demorats ever going to learn when it's enough.

Reply
5
