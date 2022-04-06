Road reopens following fire near T-Mobile Park

It was a beautiful sunny day in Tacoma, Washington when 12-year-old Michella Welch struck out on her bike with her younger sisters to Puget Park on March 26, 1986. The trio arrived at the picturesque park tucked into the trees only to realize that they had forgotten their picnic lunch back at home. Michella offered to ride back home to get the meal, leaving Angela and Nicole behind. It would be the last time they ever saw their big sister.

