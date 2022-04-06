We Lost Way More Cool Cars When the Felicity Ace Cargo Ship Sank Than You Think

Many drivers have turned to the Volkswagen Golf GTI as their go-to for an affordable little sports car. It’s been around for a while, but the newer versions have hit the 10 Best Awards on several occasions for the fun way it drives. Now, the Golf GTI offers the Autobahn trim on its latest redesign as its top tier level, and it’s a bit costly. Will it be worth paying nearly $40,000 for it? Let’s look at what both the baseline and the Autobahn trims have to offer.

BUYING CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO