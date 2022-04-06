ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Beaumont ISD giving high school students the opportunity to take real estate classes, obtain license for free

 2 days ago
BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Beaumont United and West Brook High School will now have the opportunity to obtain their real estate license, free of charge, while still in school. This can be done through Beaumont ISD's Career and Technical Education (CTE) program, beginning in the 2022-23 school...

