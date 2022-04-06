Athena's: A Taste of Old World Greece!

A Gothic-style castle in Connecticut built by a wealthy heir so that his daughters could experience a fairytale childhood has seen its asking price upped by $25m. Chris Mark spent seven years building the fortress, which is set on 75 acres near the town of Woodstock and features a 38m (126 ft) tower, turrets, two stone bridges which span the moat, 12 fireplaces and an underground auditorium and cinema.His eldest daughter, 17-year-old social media influencer Christina, runs the popular Chris Mark Castle TikTok account, where she posts amusing clips about her “life as a princess”, complete with Cinderella dress-ups, references to goblins,...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO