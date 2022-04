Just missed this list? Brett Gardner throwing out the first pitch. Still won’t rule it out. With Yankees Opening Day just a few short days away — under 100 hours! — the roster feels nearly set, with room for a potential trade splash or Gardy signing still en route. Will it be Frankie Montas? Hell no! Will it be someone like ex-Rays reliever David McKay, who the Yanks suddenly have to protect? Yes, absolutely!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO