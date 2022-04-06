ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

Beck Center cast is strong, but Steve Martin comedy ‘Meteor Shower’ is more weird than satisfying | Theater review

By Sheri Gross
Morning Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you hear the name Steve Martin, your mind may conjure up an image of a wild and crazy guy from the “Saturday Night Live” of the 1970s. Or a shlemiel named Navin Johnson from the movie “The Jerk.”. Or maybe, George Banks, a “Father of...

www.morningjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Meg Ryan Teams With Netflix To Direct Movie Adaptation Of Novel ‘A Lady’s Guide To Selling Out’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Meg Ryan is set to direct a feature adaptation of well-received novel A Lady’s Guide To Selling Out for Netflix. Sally Franson’s book follows Casey Pendergast, described as a “praise-seeking missile who navigates a tricky Twenty First Century career and the even trickier question of who she wants to be”. Described by publishers as being in the vein of The Devil Wears Prada and Mad Men, the romantic comedy hones in on the book-loving English major who lands a job at a top ad agency. Her best friend thinks she’s a sellout, but Casey tells herself...
TV & VIDEOS
People

Some Like It Hot, Gunsmoke and An American Tail Actor Nehemiah Persoff Dead at 102

Nehemiah Persoff, known for his roles in Some Like It Hot, Gunsmoke, An American Tail and various other movies and TV series, died at the age of 102, multiple outlets report. Persoff's son Dan confirmed his father's death to The Hollywood Reporter, while a family friend confirmed the news to Deadline. Both outlets reported that the actor died Tuesday at a rehabilitation facility in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakewood, OH
State
California State
City
Laura, OH
Lakewood, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
California, OH
ComicBook

Disney+ Just Lost a Classic Robin Williams Movie

Disney+ just lost one of Robin Williams' classic movies. Fans looking for Mrs. Doubtfire are going to be a little bit disappointed as the film was removed from the streaming service. Now, this isn't a case of censorship or anything of the sort. Instead, the contracts signed by 20th Century Studios before Disney acquired the company are the culprit. Family favorites like The Sandlot, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Mr. Poppers Penguins are all getting shuffled around. However, in the United Kingdom and other territories, the Robin Williams movie is still available on the platform. It's been a bit of musical chairs for Disney+ as the landscape has evolved. Different entities have their own streaming services and the rights situations for each individual movie or Tv show can be their own journey. If you want to check out the trailer for the classic, go ahead and peek down below.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Albee
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Virginia Woolf
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Lands New ‘Spy Kids’ Movie With Robert Rodriguez Back as Director

The Spy Kids franchise is headed to Netflix. The streaming giant is partnering with Robert Rodriguez, the filmmaker who created the family action-comedy movie series, to relaunch and reimagine the property for a new generation.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Bridgerton' Spinoff Finds Its Young Queen CharlotteNetflix Signs Five-Year Lease Extension at Vancouver Production HubDaniel Kaluuya Making Screenwriting Debut With Futuristic Dystopian Film 'The Kitchen' for Netflix Rodriguez will write, direct and produce the new feature project for the streaming service, Netflix announced Wednesday, with news coming 21 years to the day after the first Spy Kids hit theaters back in 2001. The original Spy Kids...
MOVIES
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch ‘Being the Ricardos’ For Free to See Nicole Kidman’s Oscar-Nominated Performance as Lucille Ball

Click here to read the full article. If you were a fan of I Love Lucy, you may want to know how to watch Being the Ricardos online for free to see what happened behind the scenes of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s relationship. Being the Ricardos, which was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, the real-life couple who starred in the lead roles of I Love Lucy. The movie follows Ball and Arnaz’s relationship while filming the sitcom, which ran for six years on CBS from 1951 to...
MOVIES
KATU.com

Derek Hough Shares New ABC Dancing Special "Step Into... the Movies..."

Just in time for the 94th Annual Academy Awards, we catch up with Emmy Award-winning choreographer Derek Hough to talk about his new on-hour special recreating some of the most legendary cinematic performances. "Step Into... the Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough" reimagines iconic dances through a modern lens. The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio Theater
Variety

Warner Bros. TV Group and HBO Sign First-Look Deal with Stephanie Allain’s Homegrown Pictures

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Television Group and HBO have sealed a new first-look deal with producer Stephanie Allain (“Dear White People”) and her Homegrown Pictures banner. Allain already held a first-look pact with the studio, which she sealed in February 2020; this extends that relationship and includes a partnership with HBO. Under the multi-year deal, Allain and her Homegrown Pictures team (which includes director of development Gabrielle Ebron) will develop original scripted programming for HBO and HBO Max, as well as other streaming services, cable and broadcast outlets. Warner Bros. Television will produce those projects. Allain’s credits...
BUSINESS
epicstream.com

Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Makes Netflix History With The Adam Project

Ryan Reynolds recently made Netflix history thanks to the success of his latest Netflix movie release, The Adam Project. Within the first three weeks of its release, the sci-fi film about a time-travelling fighter pilot who crash-lands in 2022 and teams up with his 12-year-old self for a mission to save the future, climbed into the the top 10 most popular English-language Netflix Original movies.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Nehemiah Persoff Dies: Prolific Actor Of ‘Yentl’, ‘The Twilight Zone’, ‘Gunsmoke’ & Many More Was 102

Click here to read the full article. Nehemiah Persoff, an actor who went from the uncredited role of a cab driver in On The Waterfront‘s iconic “coulda been a contender” scene to become one of the busiest character actors in television and film for five decades, died Tuesday at a rehabilitation facility in San Luis Obispo, California. He was 102. Persoff had retired from acting in recent decades after suffering a stroke and other health issues. His death was reported to Deadline by a family friend. Born in Jerusalem, Palestine, Persoff and his family moved to the United States in 1929, and...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Performer shares magic and comedy at Broadway Theater

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Sweetwater County Concert Association (SCCA) will present “The Chipper Experience – Where Magic and Comedy Colide” at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs on Friday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. This concert is open to all SCCA season members. Individual tickets are available at the Rock Springs and Green River Chambers of Commerce or online at https://sweetwatercca.square.site.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Deadline

’10 Dates’: Sequel To Interactive Feature ‘5 Dates’ Casts Rosie Day, Meaghan Martin, Elle James & More

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Production is underway on 10 Dates, a sequel to the well-received interactive movie 5 Dates. Shot in June 2020 after being conceptualized during lockdown, the original starred Mandip Gill and Georgia Hirst in an interactive rom-com story that allowed viewers to create their own narrative through various choices; the script was 350 pages long. The project was available across platforms including Steam, Xbox, Nintendo and PlayStation, and according to producers Good Gate Media it was in profit two months afer its release in November 2020. The larger budget sequel will take place in the...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Chris Pine Talks Auditioning For Quentin Tarantino’s ‘The Hateful Eight’ & Choosing ‘Star Trek’ Over An ‘L.A. Confidential’ Sequel

When Paramount announced the return of the original cast return for “Star Trek 4” with director Matt Shakman (“WandaVision”) at the helm a few months back, it was news to the entire cast, who were reportedly “shocked.” And in case you’re wondering if that’s changed, and they’ve been updated those cast members, the answer is no. In a conversation with IndieWire while promoting “All The Old Knives,” actor Chris Pine said he still doesn’t know what is actually happening with “Star Trek 4” and hasn’t read a script, although the studio announced everyone was back and production was to begin before the end of 2022.
MOVIES
Connecticut Public

Not Necessarily The Nose: The movies, mysteries, and marvels of Christopher Nolan

In the 21 years since Christopher Nolan’s Memento hit theaters, his movies have grossed more than $5 billion, earned 36 Academy Award nominations, and won 11 Oscars. His Dark Knight films helped spark the comic book movie renaissance we’re still experiencing, and his seventh feature, Inception, is the highest-grossing totally standalone live action movie ever made.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy