KEN GRABOWSKI: Sometimes one bad moment can erase lots of good ones

By Ken Grabowski
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 2 days ago
Ariana DeBose, from left, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "West Side Story, Troy Kotsur, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "CODA", and Jessica Chastain, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.  (Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

There are occasions in life where 25 outstanding things may occur at an event, but the only thing people want to talk about or remember is the lone bad one that takes place.

Such was the case at the Academy Awards ceremony this year where one awful incident left people talking only about it and almost ignoring all the other great things that happened that evening. The incident has been discussed ad nauseam for the past several weeks in the news, on morning shows, online, in the print media and everywhere else.

It is such a shame because that night was such a big moment for so many others for all the right reasons and they have all but been forgotten in the discussion. This should have been their time in the spotlight, and no one seemed to care by the end of the evening.

That is flat out wrong, but then again we live in a negative society today and when something bad happens that is all people focus on. They seldom point out the positive and good things that occur even when they take place at the exact same event.

There was ample reason to celebrate for just having the Oscars back in its old format after changes last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pageantry that goes along with this awards ceremony has been something to behold for the past 94 years it has been in existence, and 2022 was no exception.

Once again seeing the actresses in their unique, daring and beautiful gowns along with those dashing leading men decked out to the max in their tuxes on the red carpet was a welcome sight after several virtual award ceremonies that we have endured over the past two years due to COVID restrictions.

The air was electric as nervous nominees told reporters prior to the ceremony they were honored to just be nominated for an Oscar. For some it is the highlight of a long career of hard work that culminated at this moment in time.

And there were some very special moments that should have been the next day's talking points instead of what was focused on instead. The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles was humming with excitement before the show even began.

Take for example producer Will Packer who promised a great return to the awards ceremony. Breaking new ground in being the first Black producer of the show, he delivered with some incredible music and dance numbers along with stunning costumes worn by those who were performing them.

However, what was an incredible oversight in the reports following the ceremony was what transpired during the presentation of the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor to Troy Kotsur for his performance in “CODA,” which also won the award for Best Picture.

For those who don’t know, “CODA” stands for Children of Deaf Adults. The movie was a moving story dealing with the life of a girl named Ruby who was the only hearing person in a deaf family.

Kotsur was the first deaf person to win an Oscar since his co-star in this movie Marlee Matlin did so when she captured one for her stunning 1987 performance in the classic “Children of a Lesser God.” He dedicated his win to the deaf community proving that no hurdle is too large to overcome in this world if you have the persistence and never give up.

His presentation was a moment that most certainly brought tears to the eyes of many as Kotsur used sign language to give a tremendous acceptance speech. What made it even more special was the way the packed audience responded with a signal of silent applause by waving their hands and standing ovation.

It was a story that without question should have been the lead on many of the reviews the next day, but unfortunately we were shown something else time and again for the past two weeks.

One person who many of us also felt bad for was Jessica Chastain, who was awarded the Best Actress for her great performance in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” The odds are good that most people wouldn’t even know who won the 2022 Best Actress award if asked and that is sad.

Being her first Oscar, it was a moment to savor and bask in the spotlight, but she was never really given that opportunity. Hopefully, if she is asked to present an award at next year’s ceremony the crowd will give her an ovation she rightfully deserves for her performance.

Another great moment lost in all the other commotion was 31-year-old Ariana DeBose, who won Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in “West Side Story.” What also made it special was exactly 60 years ago, in 1962, legendary actress Rita Moreno won the same award for the same role.

DeBose who worked hard to gain the role and overcome many obstacles in her acting path gave hope and inspiration to others in her acceptance speech saying, “Even in this weary times that we live dreams can come true.”

Pretty neat stuff that should have been featured, but we heard almost nothing of it just like we didn’t hear hardly a next day mention about singer Billie Eilish winning Best Song for “No Time to Die.”

Yes, in today’s world we far too often focus on the bad things instead of celebrating the good ones and the Oscars this year were living proof of it.

Hopefully the bluster of that one incident will eventually be put on the back burner and the recognition all these other deserving winners were denied on their big night will finally come to them. It would be great if it started happening before I see you again on Monday.

Ken Grabowski is the retired associate editor of the Manistee News Advocate who spent more than 36 years in the newspaper business.

The News Advocate

The News Advocate

Manistee County, MI
ABOUT

The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.

 https://www.manisteenews.com/

