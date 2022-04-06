ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

The side effects of quantum error correction and how to cope with them

By ETH Zurich
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is well established that quantum error correction can improve the performance of quantum sensors. But new theory work cautions that unexpectedly, the approach can also give rise to inaccurate and misleading results—and shows how to rectify these shortcomings. Quantum systems can interact with one another and with...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Quantum battery can recharge electric car in 90 seconds, researchers reveal

A new type of battery charging technology could reduce the charge times of electric vehicles from hours to minutes, researchers claim.Calculations made by scientists at the Institute for Basic Science in South Korea revealed that so-called quantum batteries would reduce typical home charging times of electric cars from 10 hours to just three minutes.Charging at supercharger stations would be even quicker, dropping from around 30 minutes to 90 seconds – roughly the same amount of time it takes to fill a fuel-powered vehicle’s tank.Quantum batteries work through a phenomenon known as superabsorption, which involves a quantum mechanical principle relating to...
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

A strange monopole observed in diamond: When string theory inspires quantum simulation

Theoretical physicists routinely introduce fictitious particles and fields in their calculations, in view of completing a theory or simply to make it more elegant. A striking example concerns the magnetic monopole imagined by Dirac in 1931: a point-like source of magnetic field, which is absent in classical electromagnetism. While the Dirac monopole was never observed in nature, it appears artificially in various physical settings, in particular, in the solid state.
PHYSICS
scitechdaily.com

New Algorithm Helps Quantum Computer Crunch Chemistry Equations

Quantum computers are getting bigger, but there are still few practical ways to take advantage of their extra computing power. To get over this hurdle, researchers are designing algorithms to ease the transition from classical to quantum computers. In a new study in Nature, researchers unveil an algorithm that reduces the statistical errors, or noise, produced by quantum bits, or qubits, in crunching chemistry equations.
SOFTWARE
scitechdaily.com

Molecular Engineers Show How To Make “Computer” Out of Liquid Crystals

Breakthrough at UChicago could pave the way for applications in robotics, computing using soft materials. Researchers with the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering have shown for the first time how to design the basic elements needed for logic operations using a kind of material called a liquid crystal—paving the way for a completely novel way of performing computations.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Error Correction#Quantum Sensor#Quantum Dynamics#Quantum Mechanics#Qec#Ambizione#Swiss
Phys.org

Researchers discover vulnerability of a dangerous hospital pathogen

Each year, more than 670,000 people in Europe fall ill through pathogenic bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics, and 33,000 die of the diseases they cause. In 2017, the WHO named antibiotic resistance as one of the greatest threats to health worldwide. Especially feared are pathogens that are resistant to several antibiotics. Among them, Acinetobacter baumannii stands out; it's a bacterium with an extraordinarily pronounced ability to develop multi-resistance, and as a hospital superbug, dangerous above all for immunosuppressed patients. Acinetobacter baumannii is highly resilient because it can remain infectious for a long time even in a dry environment and thus endure on the keyboards of medical devices or on ward telephones and lamps. This property also helps the microbe to survive on dry human skin or in body fluids such as blood and urine, which contain relatively high concentrations of salts and other solutes.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Will non-thermal nuclear fusion be the Holy Grail of clean energy?

Australia-based deep tech startup HB11 Energy has successfully exhibited what one of its physicist co-founders theoretically posited as a path to clean energy generation, utilizing high power, high precision lasers to start fusion reactions between hydrogen and boron-11 rather than heating hydrogen isotopes to hundred-million-degree temperatures. The achievement came two...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Bridging the Chasm Between Quantum Physics and the Theory of Gravity – “We Have Found a Surprisingly Simple Solution”

Quantum information theory: Quantum complexity grows linearly for an exponentially long time. Physicists know about the huge chasm between quantum physics and the theory of gravity. However, in recent decades, theoretical physics has provided some plausible conjecture to bridge this gap and to describe the behavior of complex quantum many-body systems, for example black holes and wormholes in the universe. Now, a theory group at Freie Universität Berlin and HZB, together with Harvard University, USA, has proven a mathematical conjecture about the behavior of complexity in such systems, increasing the viability of this bridge. The work is published in Nature Physics.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Phys.org

'Tree of life' could help slow climate change

Changing the way fruit is gathered from a "tree of life" could have hugely positive environmental and financial impacts in Amazonia, according to a new study. An international research team, jointly led by the University Leeds and the Peruvian Amazon Research Institute (Instituto de Investigaciones de la Amazonia; IIAP) have shown for the first time the widespread harm caused in Peru by cutting down the palm tree Mauritia flexuosa in order to harvest its fruit.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

The most precise-ever measurement of W boson mass suggests the standard model needs improvement

After 10 years of careful analysis and scrutiny, scientists of the CDF collaboration at the U.S. Department of Energy's Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory announced today that they have achieved the most precise measurement to date of the mass of the W boson, one of nature's force-carrying particles. Using data collected by the Collider Detector at Fermilab, or CDF, scientists have now determined the particle's mass with a precision of 0.01%—twice as precise as the previous best measurement. It corresponds to measuring the weight of an 800-pound gorilla to 1.5 ounces.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Convenient synthesis of dipeptide structures in solution phase assisted by a thioaza functionalized magnetic nanocatalyst

In this study, a heterogeneous nanocatalyst is presented that is capable to efficiently catalyze the synthetic reactions of amide bond formation between the amino acids. This nanocatalyst which is named Fe3O4@SiO2/TABHA (TABHA stands for thio-aza-bicyclo-hepten amine), was composed of several layers that increased the surface area to be functionalized with 2-aminothiazole rings via Diels"“Alder approach. Firstly, various analytic methods such as Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) and energy-dispersive X-ray (EDX) spectroscopic methods, thermogravimetric analysis (TGA), electron microscopy (EM), and UV"“vis diffuse reflectance spectroscopy (UV-DRS) have been used to characterize the desired structure of the Fe3O4@SiO2/TABHA catalyst. Afterward, the application of the presented catalytic system has been studied in the peptide bond formation reactions. Due to the existence of a magnetic core in the structure of the nanocatalyst, the nanoparticles (NPs) could be easily separated from the reaction medium by an external magnet. This special feature has been corroborated by the obtained results from vibrating-sample magnetometer (VSM) analysis that showed 24Â emuÂ gâˆ’1 magnetic saturation for the catalytic system. Amazingly, a small amount of Fe3O4@SiO2/TABHA particles (0.2Â g) has resulted in ca. 90% efficiency in catalyzing the peptide bond formation at ambient temperature, over 4Â h. Also, this nanocatalyst has demonstrated an acceptable recycling ability, where ca. 76% catalytic performance has been observed after four recycles. Due to high convenience in the preparation, application, and recyclization processes, and also because of lower cost than the traditional coupling reagents (like TBTU), the presented catalytic system is recommended for the industrial utilization.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Ocean water samples yield treasure trove of RNA virus data

Ocean water samples collected around the world have yielded a treasure trove of new data about RNA viruses, expanding ecological research possibilities and reshaping our understanding of how these small but significant submicroscopic particles evolved. Combining machine-learning analyses with traditional evolutionary trees, an international team of researchers has identified 5,500...
WILDLIFE
TechRadar

Microsoft has developed a whole new kind of qubit to accelerate quantum computing

Microsoft has announced a breakthrough in the race for quantum supremacy, as the next wave of computational power comes further into view. The ultimate goal – building a viable and useful quantum computer – is still thought to be some way off, especially given the complex workloads expected of such a machine. But these incremental steps could have big ramifications in the future.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Memristors go quantum

A photonic quantum memristor is experimentally demonstrated, paving the way to neuromorphic quantum computing. Every undergraduate student in electrical engineering learns about the basic building blocks of electric circuits, namely, the inductor, capacitor, and resistor. In 1971, Leon Chua proposed a new circuit element, complementary to the previous three: the memristor1. A memristor is a device whose resistance has memory, that is, it stores information about its past states, and thus the name 'memristor', or memory-resistor. The concept of memristor devices has evolved in the past few decades and has been extensively studied both in theory and experiments2. Memristors are expected to provide a new paradigm for computing, in terms of physical neural networks and neuromorphic computing. As this concept basically comes from classical physics, it was not until very recently that a quantum version was proposed and analysed. A quantum memristor is a device that exhibits both quantum coherence and, in its classical limit, memristive behaviour. This concept was introduced by Pfeiffer et al3. and proposals for implementations with quantum platforms were subsequently analysed, leveraging on quantum photonic4 and superconducting circuits5.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Reversible chemoenzymatic labeling strategy enables in-depth analysis of protein O-GlcNAcylation

O-linked β-N-acetylglucosamine (O-GlcNAcylation), an important post-translational modification (PTM) of proteins, is involved in various biological functions. The reversible modification of O-GlcNAc confers on-off protein functions during biological processes. Aberrations of O-GlcNAcylation are closely associated with many metabolic diseases along with the invasion and metastasis of several tumors. Recently, a...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Astronomers detect galactic space laser

A powerful radio-wave laser, called a "megamaser", has been observed by the MeerKAT telescope in South Africa. The record-breaking find is the most distant megamaser of its kind ever detected, at about five billion light years from Earth. The light from the megamaser has traveled 58 thousand billion billion (58...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Quantum innovation advances low-cost alternative solar technology

A team of researchers from the University of Toronto's Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering has leveraged quantum mechanics to optimize the active layer within a device known as an inverted perovskite solar cell—a technology that could one day result in mass-market solar cells that a fraction of those currently on the market.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy