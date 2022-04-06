ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, KY

Paris police still looking for missing 15-year-old

By Matthew Duckworth
foxlexington.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS, Ky. (FOX 56) – Paris police have yet to receive any information on the whereabouts of Trenten Stafford....

foxlexington.com

Comments / 2

Related
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 14-year-old boy who disappeared

JONESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old boy. The Clayton County Police Department announced Monday that Nassir Boston was last seen Sunday, March 13, leaving his Jonesboro home without permission. Nassir is described as 5...
JONESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paris, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Paris, KY
Crime & Safety
WTVQ

Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA faces charges after crash with ambulance

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night. According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).
SOMERSET, KY
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
WTRF- 7News

Teen sets girlfriend on fire “to see what it was like”

Louisiana teenager was booked into a correctional center on a felony charge after being accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, reports WDTV. Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested in connection with the attack that happened on March 5. According to the deputy investigating, White and his girlfriend were drinking alcohol when White doused […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
WKYT 27

Human remains found in car removed from lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Betty Taylor: Missing girl, 12, found safe as police arrest 23-year-old male on kidnapping charge

A 12-year-old girl who went missing in Arizona has been found alive and safe in South Carolina.Betty Sue Taylor was found 2,000 miles away on Hilton Head Island 10 days after she was reported missing in Arizona on 20 March.A 23-year-old suspect, Timothy M Schultheis, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and custodial interference, according to a statement from Graham County Sheriff’s Office.“Betty Taylor was found to be with him and is now safe,” the statement said.Mr Schultheis, of South Carolina, was located with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is awaiting extradition to Arizona, the Sheriff’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Lexington police investigate Monday night shooting

WATCH | Kentucky family stuck in Florida after thousands of flights cancelled. What was a fun Spring Break getaway has turned into a travel nightmare for a Lexington family who is stuck in Florida for three days. Updated: 10 hours ago. A broken sprinkler forced UK students to evacuate Holmes...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

2 women who died in car crash on Taylorsville Road identified

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Two women who were victims of a fatal crash that happened Saturday night have been identified by the coroner's office. Amber Payne, 34, and Frances Glenn, 50, both of Louisville, died in a collision that occurred at the intersection of Taylorsville Road and Six Mile Lane.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies from injuries suffered in Monday night collision

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A motorcyclist who was involved in a collision Monday night in Jessamine County has died from his injuries, according to Nicholasville Police. The victim’s name hasn’t been released yet. Police say just before 7:00 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed north on U.S. 27...
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 50-year-old woman found shot to death in home near Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County officials have identified a 50-year-old woman who was found shot to death at her home last week near Pleasure Ridge Park. Paula Rife, of Louisville, was named in an update released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. The 50-year-old died of a gunshot wound in the shooting that happened March 18 in the 6300 block of Hackel Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Serious crash on US 27 in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The Nicholasville Police Department responded to a serious wreck on US27 at Industry Pkwy Monday evening. All Northbound traffic was diverted to Catnip Hill while they investigated the collision. The department’s collision reconstruction unit was called on the scene. We do not know how many...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy