Safe boating class in O.B. on April 9

Malaysian authorities resumed search for a third day Friday for three Europeans, including two teenagers, who disappeared while diving off a southern island.Authorities had expressed hope for finding them after Norwegian diving instructor Kristine Grodem was rescued Thursday. She told authorities the four surfaced safely Wednesday afternoon but they drifted away from the boat and were separated by the strong current.The group was diving in water about 15 meters (50 feet) deep at an island off the town of Mersing in southern Johor state. Grodem, 35, was rescued by a tugboat about 22 nautical miles (40 kilometers) from the...

