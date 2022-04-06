5 Apps That Can Help Manage Student Loan Debt

Many people managing student loans are using repayment methods, like debt snowball and debt avalanche, to pay off their loans. Another emerging method for paying off student loan debt is apps that specialize in managing and paying off loans easily. GOBankingRates rounded up five of the top student loan apps that you can download and put to work maximizing your loan repayment efforts .

ChangEd

ChangEd is on a mission to make student loan debt repayment effective and pain-free through natural savings.

The way ChangEd works is pretty simple. You link your credit or debit card to the app and every time you purchase something using these cards, ChangEd will automatically round up the price to the nearest dollar. The spare change is then put into your ChangEd account and deposited to your student loan provider once you reach the minimum amount required.

ChangEd is free to download and charges a $3/month fee from your ChangEd balance. Find the most common student loan servicer and access your student loan information using the ChangEd resources page . Once you start using the app, you can track your progress and see when payments are made, how much you’re saving in interest and how soon you’ll be out of debt.

Undebt.it

Undebt.it is a free app that acts as a calculator to eliminate all debt, not just student loans. You can choose from nine different accelerated debt payoff methods, including the debt snowball and debt avalanche, to determine which method works best for you.

Switch between these methods at any time and create your own custom repayment plan. Undebt.it does not require any linking to your bank account. Submit your basic debt and budget information and Undebt.it allows you to see your projected payoff date as you determine the best repayment strategy for your student debt — or any other outstanding debt. Advanced debt management features are available on the optional Undebt.it+ service.

EveryDollar

Although the student loan pause has just been extended, 93% of student loan borrowers were not prepared to start repaying their loans. You can improve your overall financial health and know exactly where your money is going to better position yourself to pay off student debt by using EveryDollar .

EveryDollar, from RamseySolutions, allows app users to create budgets that track their money and spending habits. Enter the money coming in this month and then make a plan for every dollar, including determining what it takes to reach student loan debt repayment goals. You can customize your budget, plan for recurring bill payments and even create emergency and savings funds.

EveryDollar offers users a free 14-day trial. Membership is available for three months at $59.99, six months at $99.99 and 12 months at $129.99.

Debt Payoff Planner

Debt Payoff Planner is another free debt management app that acts as the key to a debt-free journey.

Start using Debt Payoff Planner by following three steps. Download the app and begin using it without an account or sign up to access the app’s free benefits. Then, enter your debt amounts. The only requirement on the user’s end is their balance, APR and minimum payment. After, you’ll be able to get your step-by-step plan to eliminate debt. This includes a projected date on which you’ll be debt-free.

The step-by-step plan from Debt Payoff Planner is highly visual. It includes a complete picture of all your debts in one place, charts that show your payoff and the ability to see the impact of adding extra payments for a faster debt payoff. Fun indicators also highlight your payoff victories and celebrate these wins. Debt Payoff Planner is free. You may also upgrade to Debt Payoff Planner Pro for $1/month to receive extra features.

Fidelity Spire

If your financial goals exceed beyond getting out of student loan debt, Fidelity Spire will help you get there.

Fidelity Spire, from investment company Fidelity Investments, is a free goals-based app. You can use the app to set your goals and choose what’s important to save for. The app provides users with a decision tool that takes the guesswork out of saving for your goals. With the help of this decision tool and articles provided by the app that allow users to master financial basics, you can see how your monthly savings impact the timeline of your financial goals and feel confident about reaching these goals. Moving forward, you’ll be able to plan, save and invest smarter.

