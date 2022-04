The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is a known entity at this point, but seeing the new off-road performance SUV out on the road is still thrilling, since it has not reached customers as of this writing. Ford Authority has previously covered sightings of the Raptor in Cyber Orange, Area 51, Code Orange, Iconic Silver, Shadow Black, Velocity Blue, Cactus Gray, and Eruption Green, in addition to capturing one particular model with the front license plate bracket attached. Now, our photographers have documented a 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor clad in the fetching Hot Pepper Red paint option, representing our first real-world look at the Raptor in this hue.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO