Master Gardeners Plant Sale April 7-9

Many gardeners don’t start all their plants from seed. We buy “starts,” or seedlings — nursery-grown plants to transplant into our gardens and containers.These mostly consist of annuals and vegetables in plastic cell packs of four or six plants each. Many people also buy starts in individual containers.I pay particular attention when buying my spring starts. You can’t go back and start over in the middle of spring or summer, and you don’t want to be disappointed because you bought plants that didn’t perform.So, here's a routine you might want to follow to make sure you get good plants. It...

GARDENING ・ 24 DAYS AGO