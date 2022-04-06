ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Master Gardeners Plant Sale April 7-9

By Mullet Wrapper
mulletwrapper.net
 2 days ago

The Baldwin County Master Gardeners’ Spring Plant Sale will be held April 7-9 from...

mulletwrapper.net

Comments / 0

Related
Gardening Soul

10 Plants That Bloom All Summer Long

What’s more rewarding than a garden filled with beautiful flowers? How about one that isn't yours! Summer is the perfect time to invest in some new plants and fill your yard or patio.
BobVila

12 Bulbs to Plant in the Spring for Showstopping Summer Blooms

Add drama to flower beds and patio containers with colorful summer flowering bulbs. Depending on your planting zone, some summer flower bulbs may require a little more work than the typical spring bulb because they are tender perennials that won’t survive freezing temperatures. If you want them to bloom again next summer, you’ll have to dig them up in the fall and store them through the winter until spring, which is when to plant summer bulbs.
GARDENING
KXAN

Best fertilizer for vegetable gardens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you look across the fence and envy your neighbor’s lush, productive vegetable garden, take heart: it’s all in the fertilizer. Fertilizer makes the difference between ho-hum gardens that eke out a tomato or two and lush, overflowing bushels of produce. The best fertilizer for vegetable gardens can fill your baskets to bursting.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Fairhope, AL
County
Baldwin County, AL
Baldwin County, AL
Lifestyle
Channel 6000

Best fertilizer for hydrangeas

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Some hydrangeas are bright white while others sport lovely hues of pink, blue, red or purple. Regardless of the color, the large blooms are a beautiful addition to any yard or garden. Don’t let the intricate flowers intimidate you, because...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Gardeners#Fish#Shrubs#Annuals#The Bcmg Scholarship Fund
Gin Lee

Indoor gardening

Gardening indoors all year long sure takes the guesswork out of when it's safe to plant everything outside. Due to the weather in our area within the past few years, I plant and grow all of my vegetables and even fruit inside. The weather has been crazy where we live. We are going into April, but the temperature is still getting down in the lower 30s. Plus, it keeps storming.
LEE COUNTY, AR
Daily Commercial

From the Extension: Using succulents in your landscape

In Florida, we are very lucky in that we can grow so many different plants in our landscapes. These landscapes may be inground beds, container gardens, wall gardens, and more!. More From the Extension:Give your tastebuds a trip around the world. Bearing fruit:Looking at blackberry production in Florida. One interesting...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
The Independent

Gardening: Shop wisely when buying 'starts,' or seedlings

Many gardeners don’t start all their plants from seed. We buy “starts,” or seedlings — nursery-grown plants to transplant into our gardens and containers.These mostly consist of annuals and vegetables in plastic cell packs of four or six plants each. Many people also buy starts in individual containers.I pay particular attention when buying my spring starts. You can’t go back and start over in the middle of spring or summer, and you don’t want to be disappointed because you bought plants that didn’t perform.So, here's a routine you might want to follow to make sure you get good plants. It...
GARDENING
BobVila

Pruning Tomato Plants: 6 Mistakes Most First-Time Growers Make

Tomatoes are America’s favorite garden “vegetable” to grow. Botanically a fruit, the tomato was classified as a vegetable by the U.S. tariff law of 1887 because it’s served with dinner, not as dessert. Today, there are more than 10,000 varieties in many shapes, sizes, and colors....
GARDENING
Telegraph

How to plant roses to get them off to a good start in your garden

Bare root roses (meaning the kind that have been grown in a field and then lifted without soil and sent to you in the post) are still available to buy from specialist nurseries online. Alternatively, containerised roses grown in pots of compost are now widely available from your local garden centre.
GARDENING
Gin Lee

Eggshell fertilizer for gardening

Hang onto those eggshells! If you use eggs for breakfast and baking, save the shells because eggshells make the perfect fertilizer for plants. Eggshells are high in calcium, which is great for all plants' growth. Eggshells are also a natural deterrent to ants. So, let's get started on cracking a few eggs!
NBC News

Herb gardening kits can simplify growing your herb garden

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Select readers love gardening, and gardening doesn’t have...
GARDENING
Tulsa World

Master Gardener: Pollinator gardens beautiful and purposeful

I’ve heard a lot of talk recently about “pollinator gardens.” What’s the difference between a pollinator garden and a regular garden? — D.T. Pollinator gardens can be just as beautiful as any standard garden, but they have an additional purpose: Plants in pollinator gardens are selected not only for their beauty but also for how they attract and support pollinating insects. Here’s why that matters.
TULSA, OK
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Master Gardener: Hummingbirds: A gardeners entertainment

“I’d like to be like a hummingbird, you see them every now and then but you don’t see them everywhere.” — Shailene Woodley. One of my favorite times of the year is spring. Watching the garden come back to life always seems like a miracle and the most miraculous event of all is seeing the ‘hummers’ return from their long journey back from Mexico and Central America. These acrobatic, entertaining little pollinators are an inspiration to plant some of their favorite blooms in the garden. Red and purple are their preferred colors and tube shaped flowers are especially beneficial. This shape allows them to get their bills in deep to reach the nectar.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy