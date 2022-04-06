Master Gardeners Plant Sale April 7-9

Add drama to flower beds and patio containers with colorful summer flowering bulbs. Depending on your planting zone, some summer flower bulbs may require a little more work than the typical spring bulb because they are tender perennials that won’t survive freezing temperatures. If you want them to bloom again next summer, you’ll have to dig them up in the fall and store them through the winter until spring, which is when to plant summer bulbs.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you look across the fence and envy your neighbor’s lush, productive vegetable garden, take heart: it’s all in the fertilizer. Fertilizer makes the difference between ho-hum gardens that eke out a tomato or two and lush, overflowing bushels of produce. The best fertilizer for vegetable gardens can fill your baskets to bursting.
NOW that it's officially spring, it's time to get your garden in order. The best place to start to make a noticeable difference is your lawn. Garden expert Sam at JayRock Lawncare & Gardening recently shared his tips to get a greener lawn in just two hours. Before you do...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Some hydrangeas are bright white while others sport lovely hues of pink, blue, red or purple. Regardless of the color, the large blooms are a beautiful addition to any yard or garden. Don’t let the intricate flowers intimidate you, because...
We can plant a wide variety of vegetables in the home garden this time of the year, but tomatoes are the most popular. If you want to grow fresh, flavorful, vine-ripened tomatoes, now through mid-April is the best time to plant transplants. When selecting the type of tomato to grow,...
IF YOU'VE opted for a patio in your garden, then you'll know the frustration of pesky weeds popping up through the cracks. Thankfully, experts have revealed the easy and cheap way you can kill them. Not only do weeds in your patio look messy, but left to their own devices...
Gardening indoors all year long sure takes the guesswork out of when it's safe to plant everything outside. Due to the weather in our area within the past few years, I plant and grow all of my vegetables and even fruit inside. The weather has been crazy where we live. We are going into April, but the temperature is still getting down in the lower 30s. Plus, it keeps storming.
In Florida, we are very lucky in that we can grow so many different plants in our landscapes. These landscapes may be inground beds, container gardens, wall gardens, and more!. More From the Extension:Give your tastebuds a trip around the world. Bearing fruit:Looking at blackberry production in Florida. One interesting...
The UK is set for another month of chilly winter weather. Temperatures aren't set to rise until the end of May. Many keen gardeners are struggling to know what to do with their outdoor space. The lack of sunshine doesn't mean you can't get your green fingers dirty though. This...
Many gardeners don’t start all their plants from seed. We buy “starts,” or seedlings — nursery-grown plants to transplant into our gardens and containers.These mostly consist of annuals and vegetables in plastic cell packs of four or six plants each. Many people also buy starts in individual containers.I pay particular attention when buying my spring starts. You can’t go back and start over in the middle of spring or summer, and you don’t want to be disappointed because you bought plants that didn’t perform.So, here's a routine you might want to follow to make sure you get good plants. It...
Tomatoes are America’s favorite garden “vegetable” to grow. Botanically a fruit, the tomato was classified as a vegetable by the U.S. tariff law of 1887 because it’s served with dinner, not as dessert. Today, there are more than 10,000 varieties in many shapes, sizes, and colors....
Bare root roses (meaning the kind that have been grown in a field and then lifted without soil and sent to you in the post) are still available to buy from specialist nurseries online. Alternatively, containerised roses grown in pots of compost are now widely available from your local garden centre.
Hang onto those eggshells! If you use eggs for breakfast and baking, save the shells because eggshells make the perfect fertilizer for plants. Eggshells are high in calcium, which is great for all plants' growth. Eggshells are also a natural deterrent to ants. So, let's get started on cracking a few eggs!
Dear Neil: The city did some sewer repairs in the parkway alongside our front walk over the winter. Now I’m left with bare ground. We have bermudagrass and I’m wondering what the best way to cover the voids might be. They said they would bring sod in, but I’m wondering if it will match the hybrid bermuda I have.
Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Select readers love gardening, and gardening doesn’t have...
I’ve heard a lot of talk recently about “pollinator gardens.” What’s the difference between a pollinator garden and a regular garden? — D.T. Pollinator gardens can be just as beautiful as any standard garden, but they have an additional purpose: Plants in pollinator gardens are selected not only for their beauty but also for how they attract and support pollinating insects. Here’s why that matters.
“I’d like to be like a hummingbird, you see them every now and then but you don’t see them everywhere.” — Shailene Woodley. One of my favorite times of the year is spring. Watching the garden come back to life always seems like a miracle and the most miraculous event of all is seeing the ‘hummers’ return from their long journey back from Mexico and Central America. These acrobatic, entertaining little pollinators are an inspiration to plant some of their favorite blooms in the garden. Red and purple are their preferred colors and tube shaped flowers are especially beneficial. This shape allows them to get their bills in deep to reach the nectar.
Comments / 0