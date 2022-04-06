Rain makes allergy symptoms worse

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is that time of the year again with pollen levels are on the rise as warmer weather begins.

Many across western Massachusetts saw the rain Wednesday and despite what you might think, the rain actually makes allergy symptoms worse for most people, instead of better. That’s because the rain bursts the pollen particles prior to washing them away, putting higher concentrations of pollen into the air.

Health officials say to prevent allergy symptoms is to stay indoors during rainy weather, and when you do have to go outside, make sure you shower and change clothes when you return home.

Tree pollen allergy symptoms

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America , the following pollen allergy symptoms, hay fever, are:

Runny nose and mucus production.

Sneezing.

Itchy nose, eyes, ears and mouth.

Stuffy nose (nasal congestion)

Red and watery eyes.

Swelling around the eyes.

