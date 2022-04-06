ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Allen Greene says he wants to remain as Auburn’s AD

By Nubyjas Wilborn
AL.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Allen Greene’s tenure at Auburn started in January 2018 and could end in early 2023 if incoming president Dr. Chris Roberts doesn’t renew his contract as athletic director. Greene hasn’t said a lot publicly to connote his desire to stay. There have been reports of the former...

AL.com

