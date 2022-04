In a two-part move, ordinance and intergovernmental agreement, the Glen Carbon trustees unanimously approved an annexation in the village's southwest corner Tuesday. Village Administrator Jamie Bowden said the village "we have someone interested in doing something with this piece" it sees to annex, which is 83.50 acres, or 0.13 square miles along Route 162, midway between Interstate 255 and Route 157. As this property develops, it will receive all state and local amenities provided by the zone. Bowden is currently out of the office until March 31.

GLEN CARBON, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO