Zanesville, OH

Karen A. Curtin

By Snouffer Funeral Home
WHIZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaren Ann Curtin, 68, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at The Ohio State University Medical Center. She was born May 28, 1953, in Zanesville to the late Donald and Gloria Watson Dalrymple. She received her Bachelors of...

whiznews.com

WHIZ

Richard “Rick” French

Richard “Rick” French, 66, of Zanesville passed away Wednesday April 6, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. He was born September 21, 1955, in Zanesville, the son of the late Howard and Helen Brooks French. He was retired from BIMBO Bakeries in Zanesville. Rick loved Ohio State, golfing and bowling.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Margaret F. Johnson

Margaret F. Johnson, 93 of Zanesville died at 5:50 AM Monday, April 4, 2022 at the Oaks at Northpointe. She was born on Wednesday, November 28, 1928 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of Frederick W. Hampp and Marie Mueller Hampp. Margaret was a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Sylvia Marie Barker

Sylvia Marie Barker, 92 of Zanesville, passed away April 1, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by family. She was born July 23, 1929 in Zanesville, daughter of the late, William “Bill” West and Sylvia L Alexander Chapman. She was a Christian by faith, loved to dance and sing. Her favorite genre of music was Blue Grass; her favorite artist was Elvis Presley.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Dana Bowman

Dana Bowman, 53, of Zanesville, died on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at his home. He was born November 28, 1968, in Zanesville, a son of the late Weldon and Mary M. (Kuhn) Bowman. He was employed at Adornetto’s Pizza for twenty-five years. He was a Nintendo enthusiast, loved the outdoors, fishing and his greatest joy was jamming to rock –n-roll. . He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and enjoyed spending Sundays watching the game with his dad. Uncle Dana was a perfectionist, a man of very few words, but his presence was always known. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Michael Raymond Glass

Michael Raymond Glass, 72, of Zanesville, Ohio, went on to eternal rest Thursday, March 31, 2022. Michael was born December 11, 1949 to the late Donovan and Helen Glass. In addition to his parents, Michael is also preceded in death by a cousin, James Glass. Michael leaves to cherish his...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Linda K. Gee

Linda K. Gee, 70, of Zanesville, died on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. She was born August 25, 1951, a daughter of the late James W. and Betty Watson Davis. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Carolyn Joan Armbrust

Carolyn Joan Armbrust, 94 of Zanesville, passed away 11:20 PM, Friday, April 1, 2022, at Oaks at Bethesda in Zanesville. She was born Thursday, August 4, 1927, in Zanesville the daughter of John A. Williams and Nellie M. (Durant) Williams. She was married on Monday, January 7, 1952, to James B. Armbrust who preceded her in death on Tuesday, November 7, 2000.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Connie Trott

Connie J. Trott of Senecaville, OH passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 at her home. She was born May 24, 1956 in Guernsey County, OH a daughter of the late Roy Stillion and Clara Davis Fife. She served her community for many years caring for the elderly. She enjoyed living...
SENECAVILLE, OH
WHIZ

WHIZ

Roy Lee Blunt

Roy Lee Blunt, 69, of Zanesville, died on Friday, April 1, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 15, 1953, a son of the late Arthur and Gladys Duffy Blunt. He loved to fish, hunt, smoke and drink. Roy was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Cavaliers.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

John W. Benson

Dr. John W. Benson, 74, of Nashport, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at his home. He was born November 28, 1947, in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, a son of the late Jack W. and Dorothy (Plewe) Benson. John graduated from the University of Wisconsin- Oshkosh with a BS in Biological Sciences and received his PhD from Michigan State University in Zoological Sciences with an emphasis in Animal Behavior. He retired as a College Professor from Ohio University-Zanesville after thirty eight years and was a long time member of St. James Episcopal Church. John was a lifetime member of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity and a supporter of various charities. He loved 60’s and 80’s music and enjoyed travelling especially to the beach. He will mostly be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved to spend time with his family.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Larry E. Williams Jr.

Larry E. “Little nuts” Williams Jr, 39 of Phoenix, AZ and formerly of Zanesville, passed away on March 25, 2022. Larry was born in Zanesville on February 8, 1983. He is the son of Larry (Kathy Wilson) Williams Sr. of Zanesville and the late Lura Taylor. He was a self-employed painter, and he enjoyed traveling, camping and spending time outdoors; but most especially he loved every minute he could spend with his kids.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Freda Mae Starkey

Freda Mae (Woodruff) Starkey, 90 of South Zanesville, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2022, while at Willow Haven Nursing Home, and under the care of Buckeye Hospice. Freda was born in Sciotoville, Ohio, on December 17, 1931. She is the daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Jacobs) Woodruff. Freda was a graduate of Corning High School, and she went on to work at Essex wire for 43 years as a molder, where she met the love of her life, Kenny. Freda and Kenny married and celebrated 66 years of marriage together before Kenny’s passing in 2018. Freda loved the color blue, to spend time caring for her flowers, and to spend time with her family.
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Mary “Kathy” Starkey

Mary “Kathy” “Gurt” Starkey, 67 of Roseville, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2022, at her home and surrounded by her loving family. Kathy was born on August 7, 1954 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of the late Harley and Stella (Hamilton) Robinson. Kathy worked for Longaberger for sixteen years, and loved her job there. Kathy loved going to dirt track races, where two of her sons raced, and she loved to tend to her flowers. However, Kathy’s favorite way to pass the time was to spend it with her grandchildren.
ROSEVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Harry E. West

Harry E. West, 89, of Zanesville died at 7:13 A.M. Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville surrounded by his family. He was born and raised in a small coal mining community of Cumberland, at home on Carl Street, on September 3, 1932 in Guernsey County to the late Harry J. and Emma Florence (King) West. Harry was a Times Recorder, Zanesville Signal, Cleveland Plain Dealer, Ritsburg Press and on Thursday’s the Saturday Evening Post Paper Carrier starting in the 6th grade of school to the middle of his 12th year along with working in the underground coal mine at Ren Rock during his junior summer vacation and graduating in 1950 from Cumberland Spencer High School. Harry then went to work in Zanesville at Burnham Boilers in Licking View in November 1950 until he heard the Korean War call in November of 1951 and joined the U.S. Navy spending 13 weeks in the desert of Camp Elliot West of San Diego. Upon graduation he returned to Ohio for some R&R before returning to San Diego to board the famous Dirty-Thirty DD730 Destroyer in dry docks receiving repairs from the beating it received firing the first volly of shots during the Inchon Invasion.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Janet G. Moore

Janet G. Moore, 79 of Philo, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2022, while at Genesis Hospital. Janet was born in Winfield, WV, on November 19, 1942. She is the daughter of the late Clyde and Thelma (Gibson) Ball. Janet worked in advertising at the Zanesville Times Recorder for many years, and retired from Helen Purcell as a cook. Janet was a faithful member of the Duncan Falls United Methodist Church, where she loved to spend time helping with the Summer Lunch Program. Janet loved to spend her time cooking, but her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
PHILO, OH
WHIZ

Ermela Kay Roberts

Ermela Kay Roberts, 52, of Crooksville, passed away early Wed. April 6, 2022 at Genesis Perry County Medical Center. She was born on Sept. 26, 1969 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Ernest and Pamela Roberts. She is survived by her longtime companion Mike Neels. One brother Chip Roberts. Two nieces Trisha Roberts and Kendra Roberts. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with the expenses. William Thompson & Son Funeral Home in White Cottage is assisting the family.
CROOKSVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Michael R. Griffin

Michael R. Griffin, 63 of Zanesville, passed away, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Morrison House Hospice in Zanesville, OH. He was born January 23, 1959, in Zanesville, the son of the late Donald and Lela Griffin. He was a 1977 graduate of Zanesville High School and was a member...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Dr. Michael F. Morgan

Dr. Michael F. Morgan, 82 of Zanesville passed away on April 5, 2022. He was born September 3, 1939 in Provo, Utah to the late Ralph Morgan and Elizabeth Fitzgerald Morgan. Michael was a graduate of Provo High School, 1961 graduate of Brigham Young University and a 1966 graduate of Western Reserve Dental School. He was owner of his family dental practice from1966 to 2017. He was always an entrepreneur, starting his first business at the age of 8, which was selling earthworms and later, selling eggs, mowing lawns, and selling car parts. Michael was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints where he was a Bishop for eight years, teaching Sunday School and served in Cambodia as a missionary. He was Silver Beaver in the Boy Scouts and served on the Board, President of the American Cancer Society, Toast Masters, and board member of Zandex Health Care Corporation. Michael loved to hunt turkey, deer and bear and loved to go to Canada on fishing trips. He loved his children and supported them in school, his patients, people and he never met a stranger. He was known for his green thumb, love of music (including whistling), love of animals, and supporter of the arts.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

