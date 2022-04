The Cleveland Guardians traded Bradley Zimmer to the Blue Jays. Bradley Zimmer is no longer a member of the Cleveland Guardians. He hit just .156 in spring training and was on the shortlist of not making the team coming out of Spring Training. Since clubs can carry a few extra guys, that likely saved him. Zimmer didn’t play in the opening day game against the Royals, and nearly as soon as the game ended, was shipped off to the Toronto Blue Jays for a right-handed relief pitcher, Anthony Castro.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 55 MINUTES AGO