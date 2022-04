St. Petersburg, Florida -- A. Reynolds and Eleanor Morse had good taste in art. They had really good taste - and really good timing. On March 21, 1943, the Ohio couple purchased their first Salvador Dalí painting, "Daddy Longlegs of the Evening, Hope!" Then they bought another, and one after that. They would became important patrons of Dalí and would quickly befriend the Spanish Surrealist master, who was one of the most famous artists of the 20th century.

