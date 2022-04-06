Air Quality Alert issued for Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Sedgwick, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Limestone; Madison; Morgan FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following counties, in north central Alabama, Limestone, Madison and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Lincoln. * WHEN...Until 815 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood- prone locations is imminent or occurring. Indian creek in Madison county is currently above flood stage just below 10 feet and steady. This will remain above flood stage for several more hours, before falling below flood stage, continuing flooding concerns. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 339 AM CDT, Some additional light to moderate rain will continue early this morning. However, primary flooding will occur from runoff from previous heavy rainfall. - Additional rainfall amounts less than one quarter of an inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle, Fayetteville, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal, Moores Mill, Hazel Green, Priceville, Trinity, Triana, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest, Alabama A And M University, Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville International Airport, New Market and Tanner. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL ・ 16 DAYS AGO