Lincoln County, CO

Air Quality Alert issued for Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Sedgwick, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-06 13:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; Morgan; Sedgwick; Washington AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR BLOWING DUST FROM 1000 PM WEDNESDAY...

alerts.weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Athens, Morgan, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 19:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Ohio...and northwestern West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Athens; Morgan; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN WASHINGTON...SOUTH CENTRAL MORGAN...SOUTHEASTERN ATHENS AND NORTHWESTERN WOOD COUNTIES At 715 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Athens, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Athens, Marietta, Belpre, Albany, Coolville, Chesterhill, Vienna, Williamstown, Boaz, Lowell, Stockport, Amesville, Stroud Run State Park, Little Hocking, Fleming, Bartlett, Devola and Blennerhassett. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Limestone, Madison, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Limestone; Madison; Morgan FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following counties, in north central Alabama, Limestone, Madison and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Lincoln. * WHEN...Until 815 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood- prone locations is imminent or occurring. Indian creek in Madison county is currently above flood stage just below 10 feet and steady. This will remain above flood stage for several more hours, before falling below flood stage, continuing flooding concerns. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 339 AM CDT, Some additional light to moderate rain will continue early this morning. However, primary flooding will occur from runoff from previous heavy rainfall. - Additional rainfall amounts less than one quarter of an inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle, Fayetteville, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal, Moores Mill, Hazel Green, Priceville, Trinity, Triana, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest, Alabama A And M University, Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville International Airport, New Market and Tanner. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Holmes, Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 16:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Holmes; Walton; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Walton County in the Panhandle of Florida Southwestern Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida Northwestern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 333 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near De Funiak Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Walton, southwestern Holmes and northwestern Washington Counties, including the following locations Eucheeanna, Hinsons Crossroads, Caryville, Five Points, Douglass Crossroad, Westville, Whitehead Crossroads, Hulaw, Knox Hill and Ponce De Leon. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Cullman, Limestone, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cullman; Limestone; Morgan TORNADO WATCH 63 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA CULLMAN LIMESTONE MORGAN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, CULLMAN, AND DECATUR.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Blount, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Monroe, Polk, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blount; Hamblen; Hawkins; Jefferson; Monroe; Polk; Sevier TORNADO WATCH 103 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA CHEROKEE IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST TENNESSEE BLOUNT HAMBLEN HAWKINS JEFFERSON MONROE POLK SEVIER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALCOA, ALPHA, ANDREWS, ARCHVILLE, BENTON, BULLET CREEK, CHESTNUT HILL, CONASAUGA, DANDRIDGE, ELKMONT, HAPPY VALLEY, HARRISBURG, HIAWASSE DAM, JEFFERSON CITY, KODAK, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE, MARYVILLE, MCMAHAN, MOORESBURG, MORRISTOWN, MURPHY, PARKSVILLE, PIGEON FORGE, RELIANCE, RUSSELLVILLE, SEVIERVILLE, SEYMOUR, STRAWBERRY PLAINS, SWEETWATER, TOPTON, UNAKA, VIOLET, AND WHITE PINE.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 04:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lincoln FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 1015 AM CDT this morning for portions of north central Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following counties, in north central Alabama, Limestone, Madison and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Lincoln. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:43:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Alabama, including the following counties, Clarke and Washington. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 943 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jackson, Chatom, Wagarville, Saint Stephens, Leroy, Tibbie, Fruitdale, Rutan, Hawthorn, Cortelyou, Seaboard, Sunflower, Wagar, Jordan, Prestwick, Carson, Mays Crossroads, Four Point, Vinegar Bend and Rockville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Kingfisher, Logan, McClain by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; Kingfisher; Logan; McClain; Oklahoma FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Oklahoma, including the following counties, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Kingfisher, Logan, McClain and Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1155 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oklahoma City, Norman, Edmond, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, Guthrie, Newcastle, Blanchard, Purcell, Yukon, Bethany, Mustang, Choctaw, Warr Acres, The Village, Noble, Tuttle, Piedmont and Harrah. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 22:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-15 14:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM AKDT TUESDAY The Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an Air Quality Alert which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to 11 AM AKDT Tuesday. North Pole has a Stage 2 alert. Fairbanks has a Stage 1 alert. For additional information about air quality in the Fairbanks North Star Borough please access the web site at http://dec.alaska.gov/fnsbair or call 451-2132.
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Avalanche Warning issued for Lincoln, Mineral, Sanders by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 08:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-16 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel on and below steep slopes is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances. Consult http://www.idahopanhandleavalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. Target Area: Lincoln; Mineral; Sanders The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center Sandpoint ID ...The Forest Service Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center Sandpoint ID has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning * WHAT...The avalanche danger will rise to HIGH today, Tuesday, March 15th. * WHERE...The Cabinet, Selkirk, and Purcell Mountains of Northwest Montana and Idaho Panhandle. * WHEN...In effect until 8 AM MDT tomorrow. * IMPACTS...Heavy snowfall and wind will create widespread areas of unstable snow at elevations above 5000 feet.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Champaign, Clark, Logan, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for west central Ohio. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Logan; Shelby STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN SHELBY, CHAMPAIGN, LOGAN AND NORTHWESTERN CLARK COUNTIES THROUGH 430 PM EDT At 405 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jackson Center to near Enon, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Springfield, Sidney, Bellefontaine, Urbana, New Carlisle, St. Paris, West Liberty, Mechanicsburg, North Lewisburg, Jackson Center, Russells Point, De Graff, Lakeview, Belle Center, West Mansfield, Chippewa Park, Northwood, Quincy, Christiansburg and Rushsylvania. This includes I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 44 and 47. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Athens, Morgan, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Athens; Morgan; Perry The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Perry County in southeastern Ohio Morgan County in southeastern Ohio Northwestern Athens County in southeastern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 554 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Buchtel, or near Nelsonville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Glouster around 600 PM EDT. McConnelsville around 620 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Eagleport, Chauncey, Buchtel, Bristol, Trimble, Burr Oak State Park, Rendville, Jacksonville, Malta and The Plains. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Henderson, Hood, Hunt, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 11:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Collin; Dallas; Denton; Ellis; Henderson; Hood; Hunt; Johnson; Kaufman; Parker; Rockwall; Tarrant; Wise OZONE ACTION DAY The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area for Sunday, March 27, 2022. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Sunday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts (www.tceq.texas.gov/goto/ozonefacts) Air North Texas: (www.airnorthtexas.org) EPA Air Now (www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action.local_state&STATEID=45&TAB=0) Take care of Texas (www.takecareoftexas.org) North Central Texas Council of Governments Air Quality (www.nctcog.org/trans/air/index.asp)
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barton, Lincoln, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barton; Lincoln; Russell WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, McClain by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Canadian; Cleveland; Garvin; Grady; Lincoln; Logan; McClain; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Garvin, eastern Grady, western Lincoln, Oklahoma, Cleveland, southeastern Logan, south central Payne, southeastern Canadian, northwestern Pottawatomie and McClain Counties through NOON CDT At 1131 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Arcadia to near Oklahoma City to 3 miles north of Lindsay. Movement was north northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oklahoma City, Norman, Edmond, Moore, Midwest City, Shawnee, Del City, Newcastle, Blanchard, Purcell, Chandler, Mustang, Choctaw, The Village, Noble, Tuttle, Harrah, Slaughterville, McLoud and Spencer. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 81 and 148. Interstate 40 between mile markers 144 and 183. Interstate 44 between mile markers 89 and 172. Interstate 240 between mile markers 1 and 16. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bexar; Comal; Guadalupe; Kendall; Medina; Wilson OZONE ACTION DAY The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the San Antonio area for Friday, March 25, 2022. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the San Antonio area on Friday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking or riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. If required, the next Ozone Action Day will be issued by 3 PM on Friday, March 25, 2022. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html EPA Air Now www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=airnow.local_state&stateid=45&tab=0 Take Care of Texas www.takecareoftexas.org Alamo Area Council of Governments Air Quality Outreach & Education www.aacog.com/index.aspx?nid=99
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bastrop; Caldwell; Hays; Travis; Williamson OZONE ACTION DAY The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Austin area for Saturday, March 19, 2022. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Austin area on Saturday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking or riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. If required, the next Ozone Action Day will be issued by 3 PM on Saturday, March 19, 2022. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html EPA Air Now www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=airnow.local_state&stateid=45&tab=0 Take Care of Texas www.takecareoftexas.org Capital Area Council of Governments Air Quality www.capcog.org/divisions/regional-services/air-quality Clean Air Force of Central Texas www.cleanairforce.org
BASTROP COUNTY, TX

