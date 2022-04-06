ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom reveals ‘petty’ reason for skipping niece’s wedding and totally splits opinion

By Sophia Caraballo Pineiro
 2 days ago
WEDDINGS should be happy moments for everyone - but for one woman, they are just plain inconvenient.

A mom and aunt to the bride revealed she's considering not going to her niece's wedding for a number of reasons.

A mom has revealed that she is considering not going to her niece's wedding because she doesn't want to leave her daughter behind Credit: Getty

Taking to Mumsnet.com, an anonymous woman asked if she was being unreasonable to the nuptials.

"It would mean I need to leave daughter dearest (14 years old) alone for six hours through the day," she began, explaining their home is very isolated.

My daughter "has depression and anxiety and our large dog is hard to handle.

"[I'd have to] drive back half an hour to collect her for the evening reception, to which she is invited, and then back to the hotel again.

"Also I know we are not sitting with our relatives for the dinner, but we are sitting with the Mother of the Brides' family as we all live in the same village.

"I am told this is why we are at the same table. I try hard with them, but they never speak to me. I wave and they don’t wave back.

"I can see them talking to each other and ignoring us.

"My husband says he will go to the wedding which is fine with me. But am I being unreasonable?"

After she posted, many people flooded the comment section with divided opinions, with some saying she was simply making excuses to not go and others urging her to skip it.

One person suggested: "Take your daughter with you and leave her in the room so you don't need to drive back to collect and you can check in on her regularly?"

A second person agreed and said: "Yes surely this. And put the dog in kennels overnight.

"You sound like you’re trying to make this difficult so you don’t have to go."

To these two people, the woman claimed that they are no rooms available at the hotel so it wasn't an option.

A third person slammed her for even considering skipping, saying: "I can't imagine missing the wedding of my niece or nephew for the reasons you've outlined. You're not even a single parent!"

And a fourth added: "You clearly just don't want to go - don't hide behind your daughter as an excuse."

However, a few people were on her side and said those were reasons enough to not go.

One person commented: "Just decline the invitation."

A second pointed out: "So, your niece isn't inviting her cousin to the ceremony, just the evening reception?

"I wouldn't worry about offending her. Just don't go."

And a third said: "I'd go to the evening reception - if I went at all.

"You're not going to enjoy the wedding whilst worrying about your dd and dog and potential issues at home.

"It doesn't sound like you're particularly close to the niece anyway as if she thought a lot of you she would have taken your circumstances into account and invited your dd to the wedding too."

What do you think? Should she skip the wedding or take measures to make it?

People slammed her for using poor excuses to not go Credit: Getty

