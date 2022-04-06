ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanaway, WA

U.S. Marshals arrest child porn suspect who faked his own death in 2016

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
 3 days ago
April 6 (UPI) -- A man who faked his own death in 2016 to avoid a child sex pornography trial has been arrested after nearly six years as a fugitive.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement that Jacob Greer, 28, was arrested Monday in Spanaway, Washington.

Greer was arrested by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers in April 2016 in Des Moines, Iowa, for allegedly receiving and possessing child pornography images.

After he was released on bond, Greer's vehicle was found with a suicide note in it but his body was never found, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

In June 2016, the U.S. Forestry Service found another vehicle associated with Greer in Flathead, Montana. The statement said investigators learned that Greer had fled Iowa with a bow, arrows and a backpack full of survival gear.

"The arrest of Jacob Greer after six years is a testament to the tenacity of Deputy U.S. Marshals and our investigative partners," said U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Iowa Ted Kamatchus in a press statement. "Even though the case went cold, they would not quit."

Greer is being held at the Federal Detention Center in Seattle. He will be brought to Des Moines to stand trial.

