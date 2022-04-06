ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibaut Courtois booed by Chelsea fans on return to Stamford Bridge with Real Madrid in Champions League tie

By Gary Stonehouse
THIBAUT COURTOIS was booed by Chelsea supporters as he returned to his former club with Real Madrid.

The Belgian goalkeeper spent seven years with the Blues and has already faced them since his departure.

Fortunately for him, that was when fans were still not allowed to attend games due to the Covid crisis in last season’s semi-final.

However, he had nowhere to hide in East London this evening as the 29-year-old received a hot reception from the Blues faithful.

His name was roundly jeered before kick off as the line-ups were read out.

And then he came in for more flak after the teams swapped ends after the toss as the Matthew Harding Stand greeted his comeback with abuse.

The ill-feeling comes from the goalie forcing his move to Madrid back in 2018.

But if he thought that would be the end of it, he was mistaken.

Every time he touched the ball the boos rang out around the Bridge, despite his pleas beforehand - and there was even a chorus of: "Thibaut you're a c***!"

He told Real Madrid's official website beforehand: “I hope that they don’t boo me but you never know.

“I'm prepared for whatever comes and we'll have to see how it goes.

“I hope it's a happy return to Stamford Bridge. We're now rivals. They'll want to win and the same goes for me too and so I'm not expecting any applause from the fans.”

Courtois joined Chelsea in 2011 and played 154 times for them, helping the Blues to win the Premier League twice.

