Police investigate shots fired near 29th and Swan Road
Tucson police say shots were fired near 29th Street and Swan Wednesday morning.
Officers also confirm SWAT units responded to the scene, serving a warrant at a home in the area.
As of noon Wednesday, there were no arrests.
