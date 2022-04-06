ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigate shots fired near 29th and Swan Road

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
Tucson police say shots were fired near 29th Street and Swan Wednesday morning.

Officers also confirm SWAT units responded to the scene, serving a warrant at a home in the area.

As of noon Wednesday, there were no arrests.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

