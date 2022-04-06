ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, AL

7-year-old killed, Boaz woman injured after ATV overturns in Marshall County

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 2 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports MARSHALL COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed a child’s life and injured a Boaz woman on Tuesday, April 5, at approximately 7:25 p.m....

www.trussvilletribune.com

The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama.

