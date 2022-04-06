Police seek help in 2019 fatal shooting of Toledo woman

A 2019 homicide is gaining renewed attention from Toledo police.

Officers were dispatched to the general area of Austin and Lagrange streets at approximately 8:30 p.m. Oct. 29, 2019 for a person down in a nearby alley. They found the victim, Mary Cervantez, 37, suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

Ms. Cervantez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms. Cervantez was found in an alley parallel to Lagrange that connects Hausman and Austin streets, from north to south.

No arrests have been made in connection with Ms. Cervantez’s death.

Ms. Cervantez’s death marked the 28th homicide in Toledo in 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Crime Stoppers program at 419-255-1111. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.