ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Police seek help in 2019 fatal shooting of Toledo woman

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zschj_0f1OECmq00

A 2019 homicide is gaining renewed attention from Toledo police.

Officers were dispatched to the general area of Austin and Lagrange streets at approximately 8:30 p.m. Oct. 29, 2019 for a person down in a nearby alley. They found the victim, Mary Cervantez, 37, suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

Ms. Cervantez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms. Cervantez was found in an alley parallel to Lagrange that connects Hausman and Austin streets, from north to south.

No arrests have been made in connection with Ms. Cervantez’s death.

Ms. Cervantez’s death marked the 28th homicide in Toledo in 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Crime Stoppers program at 419-255-1111. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOL 11

Bouncer shot overnight at west Toledo bar, police seeking suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching Friday for a suspect in the early morning shooting of a bouncer at a west Toledo bar. Police are looking for the man who witnesses have said shot the bouncer shortly before 1:30 a.m. after an altercation that began with two people bumping into each other during a St. Patrick's Day celebration at Delaney's Lounge.
TOLEDO, OH
Fox 19

Toledo man convicted in death of his infant niece

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has been convicted of killing his 5-month-old niece. According to court documents, Ronnie Nelson was found guilty on Thursday of murder and felonious assault in the death of 5-month-old Ava Pope. According to police records, the child was found unresponsive in the 5000...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Video of deadly I-75 crash released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of the fiery crash that killed two people early Thursday on I-75 near Alexis Road. An ODOT camera captured the crash that happened when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with oncoming traffic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lagrange, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime Stoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOL 11

Man stabbed in north Toledo early Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a man was stabbed at a north Toledo apartment early Sunday morning. Police said they were called to the apartment in the 3000 block of Elm Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. for reports of a person having been stabbed. They found...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy