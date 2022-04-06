ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Law that raises millions in local courts is challenged

By ED WHITE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court was urged Wednesday to strike down a law that forces people convicted of crimes to pay millions of dollars for the everyday costs of running local courts.

The challenge comes at a key time: The law expires in October, and a decision from the Supreme Court would affect how the Legislature responds.

Critics say it’s unconstitutional for a judge to oversee a criminal case and also have the power to order someone to pay a share of keeping the lights on, the building clean and office supplies stocked.

The money goes to a court’s local government, but only people convicted of crimes must pay, not others who use the courts. Nothing is deducted from the budget of prosecutors who lose cases.

“The important conflict of interest here is the fact that judges, when imposing sentence and deciding whether to impose court costs, have to factor in this fundraising element,” said Angeles Meneses, an attorney for Travis Johnson, who is challenging $1,200 in fines in Alpena County.

“They have to think about the finances of the very court over which they preside. ... It’s incredibly problematic,” Meneses told the Supreme Court.

From 2018 through 2020, courts collected $108 million statewide, 75% of it in District Courts, which handle traffic tickets, drunken driving cases and other misdemeanors mostly committed by people who can least afford to pay.

Costs can vary by community. Some judges don’t order them.

For example, in Newaygo County in 2020, an average of $158 was assessed in 1,301 District Court cases. But nearby in Lake County, the average was $42 in 1,458 cases.

A statewide association of District Court judges is in favor of striking down the law.

Chief Justice Bridget McCormack said her concern is an “appearance of bias,” not actual bias by local judges.

If the law was explained in easy terms to the public, “don’t you think most people would say, ‘Wait a minute? That doesn’t sound right,’” McCormack said.

Justice David Viviano, a former Macomb County judge, said some courts are ordering costs that are hard to justify. But he questioned whether it means the “whole system is unconstitutional.”

In defense of the law, Assistant Attorney General Linus Banghart-Linn said it was a policy decision made by the Legislature.

“Not one dollar goes into the pocket of the judge,” he said.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

allowed ahs allowd Wednesday Critics of a Michigan law that allows judges to assess millions of dollars in court operating costs on criminal defendants

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Justices Limit Federal Jurisdiction Over Arbitration Awards (1)

The U.S. Supreme Court restricted Thursday when federal courts have jurisdiction to confirm or vacate an arbitration award under certain sections of the Federal Arbitration Act. The FAA authorizes parties to an arbitration agreement to petition a federal court for various forms of relief, but that doesn’t itself create jurisdiction...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
The Independent

‘Absolutely shameful’: Tom Cotton condemned for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis at Nuremberg

In remarks to the US Senate opposing Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the US Supreme Court, Senator Tom Cotton said the judge “might have” defended Nazis during the Nuremberg trials.“The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis,” the Arkansas senator said on 5 April, referring to former Justice Robert H Jackson, who was appointed chief counsel in the prosecution of Nazi war criminals.“This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them,” Senator Cotton added.Republican officials have scrutinised Judge Jackson’s record as a federal public defender representing detainees...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District Courts#Legislature#Ap#The Supreme Court
Reason.com

Justice Kavanaugh Is Not Going To Lay A Hand On Employment Division v. Smith

On Thursday, the Supreme Court decided Ramirez v. Collier. Ramirez, a capital defendant, was scheduled for execution. But Texas did not allow Ramirez's pastor to lay hands on him, and engage in audible prayer, during the execution. On appeal to the Supreme Court, Ramirez argued that Texas's policy violated the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, or RLUIPA (one of my favorite acronyms). The defendant did not preserve arguments based on the Free Exercise Clause. (The Becket Fund sought to participate in oral argument to address First Amendment arguments.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
POLITICO

Supreme Court.

He supported her to an appeals court last year, but his vote here should ensure her confirmation. What happened: In a lengthy Friday statement, centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said he would support Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court, likely ensuring the confirmation of the nation's first Black female justice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sentinel

Texas loses high court case over prayer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with a Texas death row inmate seeking to have his pastor be allowed to pray out loud and touch him during his execution. The high court’s decision won’t keep John Henry Ramirez from being executed. But the justices in an...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

842K+
Followers
413K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy