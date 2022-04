Isaac Slade, vocalist for The Fray since the band formed in 2002 revealed his decision to leave the band after 20 years. “I have some heavy news to share today,” wrote Slade on Instagram. “I know it’s been pretty quiet on the band front for a long time but I want to let everyone know I’m stepping down from The Fray. It’s been an honor and privilege to make music with those three amazing guys for the last two decades, and all for the best fans anyone could ever imagine.”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 25 DAYS AGO