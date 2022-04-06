ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

How many SCOTUS nominees have not been confirmed?

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c7FRj_0f1OD0FA00

(NEXSTAR) — With two Republican senators vowing to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, the contentious confirmation period will come to and end. Brown Jackson is expected to be confirmed later this week, becoming the first Black woman to make it to the nation’s highest court.

But Brown Jackson’s journey has been anything if easy or certain.

Ohio Sen. Portman says he ‘cannot support’ Judge Ketanji Jackson Brown for Supreme Court

Using Senate records, we’ve listed other nominees who weren’t so lucky and weren’t confirmed. Often, confirmations would lapse between presidential terms before the Senate was able to hold hearings for various reasons (sometimes for political reasons).

Nominee Year President Outcome
John E. Badger 1853 Fillmore No action taken
Jeremiah S. Black 1861 Buchanan No action taken
Robert Bork 1987 Reagan Rejected
Edward A. Bradford 1852 Fillmore No action taken
Pierce Butler* 1922 Harding No action taken
G. Harrold Carswell 1970 Nixon Rejected
Caleb Cushing 1874 Grant Withdrawn
John J. Crittenden 1811 J. Q. Adams No action taken
Abe Fortas 1968 L.B. Johnson Withdrawn
Merrick Garland 2016 Obama No action taken
John Marshall Harlan II* 1954 Eisenhower No action taken
Clement Haynsworth 1969 Nixon Rejected
Ebenezer R. Hoar 1869 Grant Rejected
William B. Hornblower 1893, 1893 Cleveland No action taken, Rejected
Edward King 1844, 1844 Tyler No action taken, Withdrawn
Stanley Matthews* 1881 Hayes No action taken
William C. Micou 1853 Fillmore No action taken
Harriet Miers 2005 G. W. Bush Withdrawn
John J. Parker 1930 Hoover Rejected
William Paterson* 1793 Washington Withdrawn
Wheeler Hazard Peckham 1894 Cleveland Rejected
John M. Read 1845 Tyler No action taken
John Roberts* 2005 G. W. Bush Withdrawn
John Rutledge 1795 Washington Rejected
John C. Spencer 1844, 1844 Tyler, Tyler Rejected, Withdrawn
Henry Stanbery 1866 A. Johnson No action taken
Roger B. Taney* 1835 Jackson No action taken
Homer Thornberry 1968 L. B. Johnson Withdrawn
Reuben Walworth 1844, 1844, 1844 Tyler Withdrawn, No action taken, Withdrawn
George Henry Williams 1873 Grant Withdrawn
Alexander Wolcott 1811 Madison Rejected
George W. Woodward 1845 Polk Rejected

NOTE: Nominees noted with an * eventually went on to be confirmed via another nomination. The 26 others were never confirmed.

There have also been several nominees who were confirmed but never served. Many ultimately declined: John Quincy Adams, William Cushing, Roscoe Conkling, Robert H. Harrison, John Jay and Levi Lincoln, Sr. Edwin Stanton, nominated by Ulysses S. Grant in 1869, died before he could serve.

Of the nominees who were rejected, the U.S. Senate notes John Parker (1930) was the only rejection for a 74 year period between 1894 and 1968. Garland’s nomination is also significant in that the GOP-controlled Senate refused hearings as there was a forthcoming election — which was new reasoning. Barbara Perry, the Director of Presidential Studies at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center of Public Affairs, told TIME the reasoning given by Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell isn’t outlined in the Constitution and that about six presidents were able to successfully have nominees confirmed during lame-duck periods.

Altogether, 127 SCOTUS nominees have been confirmed since 1789.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
SheKnows

President Biden’s Granddaughter Naomi Biden Just Revealed She'll Be Hosting Her Wedding at the White House

Click here to read the full article. There’s going to be a White House wedding! Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, shared that she and her fiancé Peter Neal will hold their reception at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, all thanks to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, President Biden, and the staff that keeps the White House running. While Naomi isn’t the first member of the first family to have their wedding at the White House, she is the most recent in quite a number of years, making the occasion all the more exciting for everyone involved. Naomi took to her personal Twitter...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roscoe Conkling
Person
John Jay
Person
Edwin Stanton
Person
Roger B. Taney
Person
John Marshall Harlan
Person
Robert Bork
Person
Harriet Miers
Person
Ulysses S. Grant
Person
John Quincy Adams
Person
John Roberts
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Lindsey Graham was angrier about Jan. 6 than he let on — or has indicated since

In the wake of the attack at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) gave one of the most important speeches of his career. Graham had been a staunch ally of Donald Trump’s since the president’s election in 2016 — though not much before that — and had engaged eagerly in Trump’s efforts to prove that rampant fraud had led to his defeat in 2020 (which it hadn’t).
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Scotus#Republican#The U S Supreme Court
POLITICO

Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments on "Nazis in Ukraine" have been cited by Russian media. They're using them to help justify their invasion of Ukraine.

State media has also cited her saying that President Joe Biden "wants war." The world is literally watching: Russian state media are using Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s words aid their argument that their invasion of Ukraine was warranted. Both Ukraine — and the Georgia Republican’s primary challenger — are...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

It's taken just 39 days for the Senate to process Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination. Here's how that stacks up against other recent picks.

It's taken 12 days longer for her consideration than Amy Coney Barrett's. How the numbers stack up: Here's the timeline for Ketanji Brown Jackson's elevation as the nation's first Black female justice on the Supreme Court. Feb. 25: President Joe Biden announces his pick. Feb. 28: The Senate formally receives...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Idaho Capital Sun

Biden goal for U.S. transition to electric vehicles cast into doubt at U.S. Senate hearing

A White House climate goal to transition the United States to electric vehicles is in trouble if the nation cannot produce more minerals that go into those vehicles’ batteries, U.S. senators of both parties said Thursday. Members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee agreed during a hearing that more domestic production of lithium, […] The post Biden goal for U.S. transition to electric vehicles cast into doubt at U.S. Senate hearing appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WKBN

WKBN

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy