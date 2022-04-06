ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, IA

Hugo Dwain Boeck Obituary

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago

Hugo Dwain Boeck, son of Hugo Fred and Juanita (Ramsey) Boeck, was born August 26, 1927 in Crawford County, Iowa. They moved to the Tennant, Iowa area in 1937 where he graduated from Tennant High School in 1945. In June of 1945 he enlisted in the Navy and served in the Pacific aboard the destroyer escort USS Raby D E698. Following his military service, he farmed with his dad until 1948. While farming he attended Commercial Extension Business School in Omaha, Nebraska where he met Freda Peterman in the winter of 1948. They were united in marriage December 10, 1949.

They farmed one year near Tennant and then move to the Walnut area where they farmed for sixteen years. In 1965 they purchased the International Harvester dealership in Harlan and ran the business until 1985. During this time he served on the board of the Iowa Nebraska Farm Equipment Association for four years and served as president in 1983-1984. He served as secretary in the Des Moines office in 1988. During these years Dwain also loved to square dance, play lots of cards, golf and watch the Cubs play.

He was a member of the United Church of Christ, American Veterans of Foreign War, Masons, Shriners and Eastern Star.

In the marriage with Freda they had 5 children; 2 sons Roger of Estacada, Oregon and Galen of Underwood, Iowa and 3 daughters; Nancy Bliesman and her husband Tedd of Arion, Iowa, Karen Duncheon and Gail Heinz of Laguna Vista, Texas. 9 grandchildren; Amanda, Josh and Caleb (Roger); Mathew (Karen);Abby, Michaela, Haley (Gail); and Jacqueline and Emily (Galen) and 6 great grandchildren.

Dwain was preceded in death by his parents Hugo and Juanita, brother William, and his wife Freda.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Harlan, Iowa. Burial will be in the Harlan Cemetery.

Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

