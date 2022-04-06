Maryland approves $400M plan to keep Commanders at FedEx Field
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WRIC) — The Maryland House of Delegates overwhelmingly passed a bill to put $400M towards developing the area around FedEx Field to encourage the Washington Commanders to keep playing there.
The bill, which passed on Wednesday, does not provide funding for a new stadium.
The plan was approved by a vote of 121-10 in the House and now goes on to the Maryland Senate, which has only a week to go in its legislative session.
This measure would allow the Maryland Stadium Authority to use funds from the state lottery to build and improve infrastructure in Prince George’s County, the capital suburb where FedEx Field is located.
