Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe Team for Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ With ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Creator

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
Rob Lowe and his son, John Owen Lowe, have teamed with Victor Fresco on the Netflix comedy series “Unstable,” Variety has learned.

The Lowes will star in the series and also co-created it with Fresco, with all three serving as executive producers. It is set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, following an introverted, socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father in order to save him from disaster. It is inspired by Rob and John Owen’s social media relationship, in which John Owen often trolls his dad.

“We are very excited to be working with Victor, Rob and John Owen,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s head of comedy. “The three of them – and their wildly funny, smart sensibilities – are a perfect fit for our growing slate of scripted comedies.”

Lowe currently stars in the Fox drama series “9-1-1: Lone Star.” His other notable TV roles include shows like “Parks and Recreation,” “The West Wing,” and “Brothers & Sisters.” He also currently hosts the podcast “Literally! with Rob Lowe” and co-hosts the “Parks and Rec” re-watch podcast “Parks and Recollection” with Alan Yang.

He is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Latham and Watkins.

John Owen has previously acted alongside his father in the Fox comedy series “The Grinder” and the Netflix film “Holiday in the Wild.” He has also worked as a writer on “9-1-1: Lone Star,” writing multiple episodes. He is repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment, and Latham Watkins.

Fresco most recently created the Netflix comedy series “Santa Clarita Diet” starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant. He has also created shows like “Andy Richter Controls the Universe” and “Better Off Ted.” His other writing credits include “Mad About You,” “My Name Is Earl,” “ALF,” and “Dinosaurs.”

He is repped by Untitled Entertainment and Yorn Levine.

