With so many luxury car brands available today, Infiniti probably isn’t the first one that comes to mind. For instance, you have Mercedes-Benz and BMW – two of the most well-known luxury auto manufacturers. Then you have Lexus, a true fan favorite. You also have Volvo, which is leading the way when it comes to cutting-edge safety features. Although Consumer Reports seem to recommend the 2022 Infiniti Q50, it may leave you disappointed.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO