ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Dad who lived in dorm convicted of abusing daughter’s pals

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MSWkC_0f1OBhzS00
1 of 3

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who moved into his daughter’s college dorm and charmed her schoolmates with claims of influence and wisdom was convicted Wednesday of charges that he exploited the close-knit group, using threats and violence to enrich himself with millions of dollars as he ruined their lives.

Lawrence Ray, 62, was convicted at a trial where weeks of testimony chronicled his psychologically manipulative relationship with young people he met in fall 2010 at Sarah Lawrence College, a small New York liberal arts school. Ray moved into his daughter’s dorm after finishing a prison stint for a securities fraud conviction.

Sentencing was set for Sept. 16 on charges including racketeering, conspiracy, forced labor, sex trafficking and obstruction of justice. Ray, who stood with his arms at his side and faced the Manhattan jury as guilty verdicts were returned on 15 counts, could face up to life in prison. One charge carries a mandatory minimum 15-year term.

After the verdict was read, Ray was returned to custody, where he had been since his early 2020 arrest.

His lawyers declined comment outside court and did not return email messages seeking comment.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Ray had changed “a group of friends who had their whole lives ahead of them.”

“For the next decade, he used violence, threats, and psychological abuse to try to control and destroy their lives,” Williams said. “He exploited them. He terrorized them. He tortured them. Let me be very clear. Larry Ray is a predator. An evil man who did evil things. Today’s verdict finally brings him to justice.”

Jurors concluded deliberations less than a day after receiving the case following a monthlong trial that featured testimony from numerous victims who usually referred to Ray just as “Larry.” Some testified that Ray had made them believe they had poisoned or otherwise harmed him and they needed to pay him back.

One woman testified that she became a sex worker to try to pay reparations to Ray after becoming convinced that she had poisoned him. She said that, over four years, she gave Ray $2.5 million in installments that averaged between $10,000 and $50,000 per week.

Another woman who was educated at Harvard and Columbia and was about to become a medical doctor in 2012 testified that her career and life were derailed when she met Ray and became romantically involved with him. She said he sometimes demanded that she have sex with strangers and film it for him.

Ray’s lawyers maintained he was victimized by former friends who fabricated their stories.

Ray did not testify. Twice, the trial was interrupted as he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance for undisclosed illnesses.

Several students testified that they were drawn into Ray’s world as he told them stories of his past influence in New York City politics, including his role in ruining the career of former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik after serving as the best man at his wedding years earlier. Ray had, in fact, been a figure in the corruption investigation that derailed Kerik’s nomination to lead the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Some of the students agreed to live with Ray in the summer of 2011 at his Manhattan one-bedroom apartment, where his sinister side emerged as he started to claim that the students had poisoned and harmed him or his property.

To make amends, they testified, they did what he asked, including turning over money. One man said he gave Ray over $100,000.

Prosecutors said the money was never enough. Through threats and violence and videotaped “confessions,” Ray tightened his hold on the young people, including forcing them to do landscaping and other work at the Pinehurst, North Carolina home of his stepfather for weeks in 2013, they said.

The abuse culminated in October 2018 when Ray for hours repeatedly abused the woman who gave him her proceeds from sex work, forcing her to be tied naked to a chair while he berated her, choked her with a leash and made her fear for her life by putting a bag over her head, prosecutors said.

Ray carried out his crimes with help from his daughter and Isabella Pollok, a woman who has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges, prosecutors said. Her trial is set for later this year. The daughter has not been charged.

Comments / 35

Melissa Doster
2d ago

Too Many sickos praying on our kids, unfortunately it will only get worse considering who we have in office. All of them running as well as ruining the country/world need to be in prison!

Reply(1)
8
Sherri Williams
2d ago

Moved into his daughter's dorm after a prison stint... unbelievable

Reply(1)
19
Brady Burke
2d ago

now if we could just clean up washington,Disney, an Hollywood that would be great

Reply
16
Related
Fox News

Pamela Smart denied chance at freedom decades after killing

Pamela Smart has been denied a sentence reduction on Wednesday, more than 30 years after her sensational trial that inspired books and the Nicole Kidman movie "To Die For." In 1990, Smart was 22 and working as a high school media coordinator when she was accused and eventually convicted of recruiting her teenage lover to kill her husband, Gregory Smart.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Power 102.9 NoCo

Diddy’s Former Security Guard Accuses Puff of Helping Get Shyne Convicted for 1999 Shooting

Diddy's former bodyguard, Gene Deal, is claiming the music mogul helped get Shyne convicted for the infamous 1999 New York City club shooting. Last week (March 13), Deal appeared in an interview on The Art of Dialogue YouTube channel. He was asked about the fateful night of Dec. 27, 1999, when Shyne was involved in a shooting while attending Club New York in Manhattan along with Puff and Jennifer Lopez. That night, a fight reportedly broke out in the VIP section after money was allegedly thrown at Diddy by another patron. Shyne, 21 years old at the time, pulled out a weapon and began firing into the crowd, injuring three people. Puffy and J.Lo fled the club and were later arrested with a concealed weapon in their vehicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Waterloo Journal

Father told his son to get a job or move out of the family home, the son shot him between the eyes; sentenced

The 27-year-old man shot and killed his father after his dad told him to get a job or move out of the family home he was living at. The defendant shot his father in the basement of the family’s home. He first shot his father in the shoulder, before proceeding to shoot his father between the eyes, prosecutors said. After he shot his dad, he called 911 and told the dispatcher that someone broke in and shot his father. But, he later told his mother and sister that he had killed his father.
Radar Online.com

Singer Brandy Sued By 60-Year-Old Ex-Housekeeper For Alleged Age Discrimination

Singer Brandy is being dragged to court by her ex-employee who accuses the singer of firing her due to her age despite working together for decades. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the singer’s former housekeeper Maria Castaneda aka Elizabeth Juarez is suing her for failure to pay proper wages, failing to provide proper meal breaks, age discrimination, failure to prevent discrimination and wrongful termination.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernard Kerik
Person
Larry Ray
Parade

Where Is Scott Peterson Now? Inside the Convicted Killer's New Trial and Life Behind Bars

Scott Peterson was at the center of a media firestorm for years in the early 2000s after the disappearance and murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner. The case was gruesome and fascinating in the macabre way that’s the stuff of true crime lovers’ dreams: An attractive victim, a baby, a handsome suspect, and enough mystery and intrigue to partially inspire Gillian Flynn‘s Gone Girl (as well as the movie adaptation, which starred Ben Affleck who bears an almost disturbingly doppelganger likeness to Peterson).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bossip

Out Of Order! White Sheriff Blocked Black Law Student From Entering Court, Confuses Her For A Criminal Client

Even when a Black law student is heading into court to work, racists find a way to put Blackness on trial. Future lawyer Brooklyn Crockton gets paid to talk, but a recent racist run-in left her speechless. Revolt reports the Roger Williams University third law student was at Garrahy Judicial Complex in Rhode Island to represent a client when a White sheriff singled her out from a group of attorneys and denied her access to the courtroom.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Miami Herald

Woman’s body found 20 years after husband killed her and hid body, Georgia jury finds

Thirty years after the disappearance of his wife, a Georgia man was found guilty of murdering her and concealing her death, authorities say. Kevin James Lee was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole – “the only allowable sentence under the law that applied at the time the crime was committed,” according to the District Attorney’s Office of the Coweta Judicial Circuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confession#Sentencing#Pals#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Gillian Sisley

Dad of 5 Steals Daughter's Name to Give to Newborn

How important is it to give your children different names?. Babies are a truly precious gift, and it's an exciting time when they come into a family's life. Data shows that over 10,000 families welcome a newborn into their home every day in the US.
Daily Mail

Frederick Newhall Woods, 70, who was imprisoned for kidnapping school bus full of 26 kids and their driver and burying them in underground bunker in 1976 ransom plot inspired by Dirty Harry film is approved for parole

A 70-year-old man convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children and holding them and their driver for $5 million ransom in 1976 has been approved for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was found suitable for parole at a hearing Friday, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson Joe Orlando confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

842K+
Followers
413K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy