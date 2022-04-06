ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hold declines, dollar gains after release of Fed minutes

By Caroline Valetkevitch
 2 days ago

* Wall Street briefly extends losses after Fed minutes

* Oil prices down sharply

* Dollar index gains (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments following release of Fed minutes)

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - Stock indexes held losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its last meeting, showing details of the central bank’s balance sheet runoff, while the U.S dollar index hit its highest since late last May.

The U.S. 2-year Treasury yield touched a session low after the minutes, while the 2-year/10-year yield curve edged up to its steepest of the session.

Wall Street stocks briefly pared losses, then returned to where they were before the minutes. The Nasdaq was down more than 2%, leading declines among the major indexes.

“People are reading it, and realizing it’s not really a change in stance. Yesterday’s (news) was much more material to investors and their psyche than the release of the minutes. I don’t think there’s anything material that would garner a change in sentiment,” said Alan Lancz, president of Alan B. Lancz & Associates in Toledo, Ohio.

On Tuesday, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said she expected a combination of interest rate rises and a rapid balance sheet run-off to take U.S. monetary policy to a “more neutral position” later this year.

According to minutes of the March 15-16 policy meeting, Fed officials “generally agreed” last month to trim $60 billion per month from the U.S. central bank’s Treasury holdings and $35 billion from holdings of mortgage-backed securities, with the amounts phased in over a period of three months “or modestly longer.”

In its March meeting, the U.S. central bank raised rates for the first time since 2018 and pivoted from an easy monetary policy during the coronavirus pandemic to a more aggressive stance on fighting inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 154.71 points, or 0.45%, to 34,486.47, the S&P 500 lost 45.82 points, or 1.01%, to 4,479.3 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 300.87 points, or 2.12%, to 13,903.30.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.53% and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 1.31%.

The dollar index rose 0.178%, with the euro down 0.12% to $1.089.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 18/32 in price to yield 2.62%, from 2.554% late on Tuesday.

Reuters

U.S. dollar hits highest in nearly two years on expected rate increases

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - The dollar surged to a nearly two-year high on Wednesday after minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting reinforced expectations of multiple half percentage-point rate increases to control soaring inflation. The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against six major currencies, climbed to...
MarketWatch

S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in Tuesday’s session. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 fell into a market correction on Feb. 22, when it finished more than 10% below its Jan. 3 record close.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks open lower as crude oil price turn sharply higher

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Thursday but are still holding on to sizable gains for the week. Traders are turning cautious as oil prices surge again, pushing U.S. benchmark crude up 7% and back above $100 a barrel. That’s a worrisome sign for inflation, which was already a major concern for markets even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago. The S&P 500 lost 0.2% in the early going. Treasury yields eased back a day after rising sharply as the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2018.
CNBC

Treasury yields rise as investors digest Fed rate hike

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, as investors digested the Federal Reserve's decision to hike interest rates for the first time in more than three years. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note added 1 basis point to 2.201%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 3 basis points higher to 2.489%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
CNBC

U.S. dollar hits lowest in week as investors gauge Fed policy, euro firmer

The U.S. dollar fell on Thursday and hit its lowest in a week as investors digested the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook a day after the U.S. central bank's expected interest rate hike, while the euro rose as investors watched developments in Russia-Ukraine talks. The Fed's monetary policy turned hawkish...
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

April 8 (Reuters) - The fast-spreading Omicron variant stoked U.S. interest in better masks for children to ward off COVID-19, and that is adding fuel to an effort that could set the stage for domestic oversight of their quality. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals...
Reuters

U.S. dollar rises to nearly two-year high on hawkish Fed comments

NEW YORK April 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar hit its highest in nearly two years on Tuesday, boosted by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials who pushed for a quick reduction in the central bank's bloated balance sheet, with one of them expressing openness to hefty rate increases of half a percentage point.
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Stock gains fade, bond yields rise after Fed raises rates

U.S. stock indexes shed much of their early gains Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike since 2018. As Wall Street largely anticipated, the central bank announced it was increasing its key short-term rate by 0.25 percentage points. The move marks a shift in policy by the Fed away from maintaining ultra-low interest rates as it seeks to tame persistently high inflation.
US News and World Report

Wall Street Stocks Gain, Oil Prices Fall Ahead of Fed Meeting

New York (Reuters) -The three main Wall Street stock indexes rose on Tuesday, a day before an expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while oil prices dropped 5% on hopes of an end to the conflict in Ukraine. Investors are expecting the U.S. central bank to raise...
US News and World Report

Gold Slips to Near 1-Week Low on Fed Powell's Hawkish Stance

(Reuters) - Gold prices fell over 1% to a near one-week low on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at big rate hikes this year to curb soaring inflation, sending Treasury yields higher. Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as they increase the opportunity...
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar gains on Fed official remarks, stays firm vs yuan after Biden-Xi talk

(Updates to early U.S. markets activity, changes dateline, previous LONDON) * Dollar stays higher against offshore yuan after Biden-Xi talk * Dollar rises vs yen following BoJ * Euro has biggest weekly gain in 6 wks By Caroline Valetkevitch NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index bounced back on Friday from recent declines as Federal Reserve officials said the central bank may need to be more aggressive to deal with inflation, while the dollar hit a fresh six-year high against the yen. The U.S. dollar also was up 0.1% versus China's offshore yuan at 6.3716 yuan, registering little change following U.S. President Joe Biden's video call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where Biden sought to prevent Beijing giving new life to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The talks, which ended without big surprises, helped to boost stocks on Wall Street, however, especially in the technology sector. Two of the Federal Reserve's most hawkish policymakers said the central bank needs to take more aggressive steps to combat inflation. A third, who just six months ago was the U.S. central bank's most dovish member, said he was open to that possibility. The Fed hiked interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point Wednesday in an effort to tame inflation at 40-year highs. It was the first hike in three years, and the Fed also signaled that more rate increases are coming. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who dissented on this week's action in favor of a half-point increase, said on Friday that officials should raise the Fed's overnight lending rate to more than 3% this year. "For the dollar, hawkish Fed speak has put some wind back in its sails," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. "It's playing up the more hawkish outlook for Fed policy. While the Fed was hawkish this week, their outlook for rates was still generally in line with market expectations." The U.S. dollar index was last up 0.2% at 98.190, but well off its highs of the session, after declining for the past four days. The dollar was up 0.4% against the Japanese yen and hit a fresh six-year high. The Bank of Japan left its ultra-accommodative policy settings unchanged on Friday, as widely expected, leaving it an outlier among developed-world central banks which are exiting coronavirus pandemic emergency measures. The euro weakened as investors assessed developments in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, including news that Russia paid interest due on two sovereign dollar bonds. The euro declined 0.4% to $1.1054 but rose 1.3% for the week in its biggest weekly percentage gain since the first week of February, when European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde signaled for the first time that interest rates will rise in the euro zone in 2022. The commodity-sensitive Australian dollar was up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar, extending gains for a fourth day. Oil prices settled higher on Friday, but posted a second straight weekly loss. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up about 2% and ether was up about 5%. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:21PM (1921 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 98.1900 97.9650 +0.24% 2.642% +98.6240 +97.8300 Euro/Dollar $1.1054 $1.1093 -0.35% -2.77% +$1.1118 +$1.1004 Dollar/Yen 119.1000 118.6050 +0.42% +3.46% +119.3950 +118.4750 Euro/Yen 131.64 131.54 +0.08% +1.01% +131.9100 +131.2000 Dollar/Swiss 0.9317 0.9370 -0.59% +2.12% +0.9382 +0.9315 Sterling/Dollar $1.3184 $1.3145 +0.30% -2.51% +$1.3197 +$1.3111 Dollar/Canadian 1.2600 1.2625 -0.20% -0.34% +1.2646 +1.2593 Aussie/Dollar $0.7410 $0.7375 +0.47% +1.94% +$0.7418 +$0.7361 Euro/Swiss 1.0300 1.0390 -0.87% -0.67% +1.0401 +1.0296 Euro/Sterling 0.8382 0.8434 -0.62% -0.21% +0.8440 +0.8378 NZ $0.6908 $0.6880 +0.38% +0.90% +$0.6913 +$0.6868 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.7320 8.7870 -0.57% -0.83% +8.8260 +8.7365 Euro/Norway 9.6539 9.7543 -1.03% -3.59% +9.7650 +9.6545 Dollar/Sweden 9.4120 9.4146 -0.33% +4.37% +9.4814 +9.3972 Euro/Sweden 10.4044 10.4384 -0.33% +1.67% +10.4578 +10.3980 (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; editing by Robert Birsel, Jason Neely and Jonathan Oatis)
