Concord, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella, Concord Police Chief Bradley C. Osgood and Colonel Nathan A. Noyes of the New Hampshire State Police announce that the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit and the Concord Police Department are investigating the disappearance of Janis Taylor (15) from Concord, New Hampshire who was reported missing on January 8, 1968. Ms. Taylor’s disappearance is considered suspicious, and the Cold Case Unit is asking the public for assistance in the investigation. Police are looking for anyone who had contact with Ms. Taylor between December 1967 and the time of her disappearance or anytime thereafter.

CONCORD, NH ・ 11 DAYS AGO