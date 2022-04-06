The Italian villas of sanctioned Russian TV host Vladimir Soloviev have been damaged by fire and graffitied with spray paint, authorities say

A general view of the villa owned by Russian TV presenter Vladimir Soloviev, after unidentified people attempted to set fire to it, in Menaggio, on Lake Como, Italy, April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Italian officials seized villas owned by sanctioned Russian TV host Vladimir Soloviev in March.

Now, one has been damaged by fire in a suspected arson and another has been graffitied, authorities say.

The spray-painted messages on the second villa say "killer" and "no war," according to local media.

First, Russian TV host Vladimir Soloviev lost his Italian villas due to sanctions.

Now, one of the homes has been damaged by fire and another graffitied with spray paint, authorities say.

A fire broke out early Wednesday at villa belonging to Soloviev that's located on the shores of Lake Como in northern Italy, according to local media reports.

The second villa had the word "killer" and the phrase "no war" spray-painted on the wall outside its entrance, according to Italian newspaper The Corriere della Sera. Red paint was also poured into its swimming pool.

Police are investigating the incidents and say the fire may have been started in protest over Russia's war in Ukraine. Soloviev is a vocal supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The investigations of the Carabinieri are underway, but we can already say that the vandals did not cause significant damage," said local mayor Michele Spaggiari, according to The Daily Beast. "The villa is empty at the moment, with rustic walls and concrete floors. It could be it was basically treated as a demonstrative act, which fortunately did not have serious consequences."

The fire was started using tires, a Como fire brigade spokesperson told Reuters.

In February, when Soloviev learned he could lose his villas — valued at roughly $8.7 million — he aired his grievances on Russian television.

"With every transaction I was bringing paperwork demonstrating my official salary, income, I did it all," he said, according to The Daily Beast. "I bought it, paid crazy amount of taxes, I did everything. And suddenly someone makes a decision that this journalist is now on the list of sanctions. And right away it affects your real estate. Wait a minute. But you told us that Europe has sacred property rights!"