ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Italian villas of sanctioned Russian TV host Vladimir Soloviev have been damaged by fire and graffitied with spray paint, authorities say

By Sarah Jackson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03lTvb_0f1OAeRu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3miNzP_0f1OAeRu00
A general view of the villa owned by Russian TV presenter Vladimir Soloviev, after unidentified people attempted to set fire to it, in Menaggio, on Lake Como, Italy, April 6, 2022.

REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

  • Italian officials seized villas owned by sanctioned Russian TV host Vladimir Soloviev in March.
  • Now, one has been damaged by fire in a suspected arson and another has been graffitied, authorities say.
  • The spray-painted messages on the second villa say "killer" and "no war," according to local media.

First, Russian TV host Vladimir Soloviev lost his Italian villas due to sanctions.

Now, one of the homes has been damaged by fire and another graffitied with spray paint, authorities say.

A fire broke out early Wednesday at villa belonging to Soloviev that's located on the shores of Lake Como in northern Italy, according to local media reports.

The second villa had the word "killer" and the phrase "no war" spray-painted on the wall outside its entrance, according to Italian newspaper The Corriere della Sera. Red paint was also poured into its swimming pool.

Police are investigating the incidents and say the fire may have been started in protest over Russia's war in Ukraine. Soloviev is a vocal supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The investigations of the Carabinieri are underway, but we can already say that the vandals did not cause significant damage," said local mayor Michele Spaggiari, according to The Daily Beast. "The villa is empty at the moment, with rustic walls and concrete floors. It could be it was basically treated as a demonstrative act, which fortunately did not have serious consequences."

The fire was started using tires, a Como fire brigade spokesperson told Reuters.

In February, when Soloviev learned he could lose his villas — valued at roughly $8.7 million — he aired his grievances on Russian television.

"With every transaction I was bringing paperwork demonstrating my official salary, income, I did it all," he said, according to The Daily Beast. "I bought it, paid crazy amount of taxes, I did everything. And suddenly someone makes a decision that this journalist is now on the list of sanctions. And right away it affects your real estate. Wait a minute. But you told us that Europe has sacred property rights!"

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villas#Italy#Spray Paint#Italian#Russian#Reuters#The Corriere Della Sera#Carabinieri
Telegraph

Watch: Ukrainian troops blow up Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

A Russian armoured column trying to get into Kyiv was pushed back in a devastating strike from Ukrainian forces on Thursday morning. Video posted on twitter of footage seemingly shot from a drone shows the line of around 30 tanks and armoured vehicles, including a TOS-1 Thermobaric missile launcher. At...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Captured Russian soldiers: We will be ‘dead’ if we are sent back home

Russian soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces have said they will be “dead” if they return home, where they will be regarded as failures and killed. Captured troops - who have been filmed in breach of the Geneva Convention - have begged not to be sent back to Russia, fearing they will be shot by their own people.
MILITARY
CBS News

Ukraine says Russia's Putin has "ordered the preparation of a terrorist attack" on Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine claimed on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had "ordered the preparation of a terrorist attack" on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The main electric supply to the plant — site of the 1986 explosion and meltdown that traumatized the world — was cut off on Wednesday, with Ukrainian authorities blaming Russia's invading forces for the blackout and warning that it could lead to "nuclear discharge."
EUROPE
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

454K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy