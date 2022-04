LAWRENCE — Ky Thomas has everyone laughing. It’s Thursday, after a Kansas football practice, and Thomas is talking about how he must be able to play a little bit of basketball if a college team from his home state just won a national title. Later the topic turns to him being one of the transfers who’s recently joined the Jayhawks from a Big Ten Conference program, and he’s having a little fun talking trash about how it would have gone if he went up against the guys who are now his teammates. Thomas, a redshirt sophomore running back, is clearly comfortable in Lawrence in the early stages of the second stop in his college football career.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO