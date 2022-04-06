Masters 2022: How to Watch the Golf Tournament Online

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Tiger Woods is set to play at the Masters golf tournament this week, marking the first time the golfing champion will compete after suffering serious injuries in a car wreck in February of last year.

The Masters main tournament kicks off at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia on Thursday, April 7. While eyes will certainly be on Woods, who will be contending for his sixth green jacket this year, Spanish golfer Jon Rahm is currently favored to win the revered title. Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Victor Hovland are also likely to offer up stiff competition on the notoriously difficult golf course.

If you’re in the area, you can snag tickets on Stubhub to see the competition in person. However, there are plenty of ways to watch the action from home. ESPN will air the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday, while CBS will broadcast the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

Cable-cutters can stream both networks from a variety of streaming platforms such as ESPN Plus Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream and Hulu Plus. Check out the best way to stream the 2022 Masters Tournament online below:

FuboTV is the most expensive option available at $64.99, but it does offer a seven-day free trial for those looking to catch at least some of the games at no cost. The platform has CBS and ESPN, meaning you’ll get coverage of the entire tournament, in addition to their more than 250 channels such as ABC, NBC and Fox.







With a basic entertainment package from AT&T, DirectTV offers access both CBS and ESPN to catch the entire tournament. The Starter Package is usually $69.99 but is currently $10 off for a limited time. In addition to sports, their basic entertainment package also includes TNT, Nickelodeon and HGTV in addition to dozens of other cable networks.







Hulu is the best option for those looking for the widest range of content. The premium subscription offers the streamer’s exhaustive list of on-demand shows and movies, more than 70 channels of live TV, including CBS and ESPN which you can stream for added analysis of the final game. Plus, their subscription comes with Disney Plus to watch Oscar nominated films like “Encanto” without adding a separate streamer to the list.







For only $4.99 a month (with a seven-day free trial), Paramount Plus offers CBS to catch the final two rounds of the tournament this weekend. The CBS service is the go-to place for live-streaming any of CBS’s live coverage, in addition to networks such as BET, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon. Plus, their extensive lineup of on-demand movies include buzzy titles such as the latest “Jackass” and the original “Halo” series.







ESPN’s streaming platform has you set for the first two rounds on Saturday and Sunday. ESPN is the best option for sports-fans looking for live event coverage year-round, in addition to extensive analysis by the network’s in-house team of broadcasters and writers.







