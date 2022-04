Dropping clues! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Halterman (née Slaton) shared a hint about possible names for baby boy No. 2 as she shared an update on her pregnancy. “25 weeks already!! 13 more week until i meet my little boy… No he dont have a name yet,” Amy, 34, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 4. “But we have few names in mind we going to pick one when his here.. Of course horror related to match gage. Lol.”

