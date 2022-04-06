ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

10 Business Lessons to Learn From Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph

By Christian Nwachukwu
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=224sBB_0f1OA7bI00

If you are old enough to remember the days of going to Blockbuster to find a new movie or watch an old favorite for the 100th time, you might have thought “Those were the good old days.” In reality, they were, but things dramatically changed when Netflix came onto the scene.

On August 29, 1997, Netflix was started by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph as an online DVD rental service, but it has now become the world’s largest online streaming platform.

What can we learn from Netflix founder Mark Randolph ? Thanks to savvy business decisions by Randolph and his co-founder, Netflix is now worth billions of dollars. So, let’s explore Randolph and the 10 best business lessons we can learn from his journey to success.

1. Staying ahead of new competitors

While Netflix was the first of its kind, competitors have flooded the market over the years. Amazon, Disney, TV networks and many more companies offer successful streaming networks. In addition, Netflix’s business model continues to change with the times. It started as a DVD rental company, then offered viewers subscription services, and by 2007, it was rebranded into an online streaming service.

Related: The Crazy Numbers Behind Netflix's 20 Years of Success

2. Setting trends

Trends change all the time, and to stay relevant, companies need to stay on top of their game. Randolph and Netflix started the concept of “ binge-watching ,” so their audience didn’t have to wait each week to see their favorite show.

3. Become a disruptor

You need to become a disruptor and make the competition uncomfortable if you want to succeed. For example, Randolph knew that they could disrupt Blockbuster’s business by ditching videos and going straight to DVD rentals.

“But the biggest reason we had confidence in our future is that we planned to disrupt their business by doing something they couldn’t do - or at least would be unwilling to do.”

- Marc Randolph

Related: Netflix Co-Founder: Here’s How to Become a Disruptor

4. Seizing opportunities

Randolph saw an opportunity to expand their business from not only providing subscription streaming services but also by offering exclusivity of in-house productions. As a result, the company created hit shows such as Orange Is the New Black , The Umbrella Academy and You , which can only be found on Netflix.

5. Consumer experience

The streaming portal was designed to personalize the user’s experience. It tracks the consumer’s behavior, recommends movies and shows according to their search and watch history and saves the user’s progress to improve their experience the next time they use the platform.

6. Pricing

Randolph and Hastings offered consumers a monthly flat-rate fee to watch unlimited DVDs to compete further with Blockbuster. Their stance on the flat-rate model has remained the same since it was introduced in 1997, except it is now a subscription-based service. While prices have increased over the years, consumers are still well aware of and committed to Netflix’s quality shows and binge-watching opportunities.

7. Expansion

Another incredible way Randolph and his team took Netflix to new heights was by going global. They didn’t just offer Netflix to the global market. Instead, they researched each country’s regulations, technical requirements, politics, culture and consumer preferences to ensure the launch’s success. As a result, Netflix can now be streamed in 190 countries worldwide.

Related: 3 Tricks the Cofounder of Netflix Uses to Make Hard Decisions Easier

8. Data-driven platform

In 2013 , Netflix released its first critically acclaimed original show, House of Cards . But why did it choose this show to spend millions on creating? Netflix already knew what the consumer wanted through data collected from the market. Initially, it used a simple rating system followed by studying consumer preferences to ensure they got it right.

9. Changing to the times

Randolph and Hastings saw a huge opportunity in the increasing popularity of smart TVs, so they integrated themselves on LCD TVs to expand the audience’s accessibility to the platform. As a result, families across the United States used Netflix as their primary source of television entertainment. Netflix knew how to time its streaming site according to the current economic climate. When it shifted to streaming in 2007 and 2008, the country was experiencing a recession, and Netflix provided affordable home entertainment.

10.  Always be evolving

Netflix started in a market that didn’t even know it needed a change. Randolph and Hastings developed Netflix to make DVD rentals convenient for consumers with no extra fees. Consumers didn’t have to go to video rental shops, home entertainment was simplified and they completely changed the game. Netflix has continuously adjusted its business model to stay ahead of the game and set trends.

Related: How Success Happened for Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

HBO Max vs Netflix: All the most exciting HBO Max 2022 releases

The Matrix 4 was finally released this past December and so many people were blown away. Neo was back in action and plenty more fan-favorite characters were also back for The Matrix: Resurrections. And the best part was the fact that the new Matrix movie opens the door for more exciting sequels. But there was also something else about the movie that was fantastic: it hit HBO Max on the very same day that premiered in theaters! That’s crazy, and it’s just one more reason that the HBO Max vs Netflix debate is heating up.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Save money on Netflix, HBO Max, and more with one brilliant streaming trick

Like a lot of you, I find myself at the moment paying significantly more each month for the various streaming services I’m signed up for than I ever did for cable. At least $135 a month, in fact, which encompasses Netflix; Hulu with the live TV add-on option; YouTube Premium; HBO Max; Apple TV Plus; and Disney Plus. Luckily, for people like me, there’s a pretty simple and brilliant way to save money when you’re loaded up with streaming subscriptions like these.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reed Hastings
Person
Marc Randolph
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller will have you on the edge of your seat

The Weekend Away — a new Netflix original movie based on a novel of the same, by Sarah Alderson — has been one of the Top 10 movies globally on Netflix every week in the three weeks since its release. As we’ve previously noted, viewers have trashed the movie pretty unequivocally on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix subscribers around the world spent more than 9 million hours watching The Weekend Away for the 7-day period ended March 20, if that tells you anything.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

The Netflix series that people are streaming right now more than all others

Based on the newly released global Top 10 charts that Netflix released on Tuesday, you’d be forgiven for thinking the platform is largely a TV streaming service with some movies included as a bit of an add-on. That’s because people spend an order of magnitude more time streaming Netflix series, as well as shows acquired from third parties, than they do Netflix’s original movies.
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Amazon Prime Members About to Get a Ton of New Content

If you have Amazon Prime video, you are going to get a major infusion of classic films at some point. Amazon now owns MGM’s more than 4,000 film titles and 17,000 TV episodes, including the titles “RoboCop,” “Poltergeist,” “Ben-Hur,” “The Thin Man,” “The Pink Panther,” “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “G.I. Joe” the “Rocky” series and, most prominently of all, all the James Bond movies.
BUSINESS
Popculture

Will Smith Action Movie Is a Hit on Netflix, But US Viewers Can't Watch It

Will Smith has a spot on Netflix's weekly Top 10 global chart, thanks to his 2019 action movie Gemini Man. However, U.S. subscribers had nothing to do with the film's success on the streamer because it is not available to stream domestically. The number one movie on the chart is Netflix's original movie The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Tv Networks#Television
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
MOVIES
Variety

Lionsgate Sells Jennifer Lopez Romantic Comedy ‘Shotgun Wedding’ to Amazon Prime Video

Click here to read the full article. “Shotgun Wedding,” a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, is forgoing a traditional theatrical release and is instead heading to Amazon Prime Video. Lionsgate, which produced “Shotgun Wedding” and intended to open the movie in theaters, sold U.S. rights to the streamer. Prime Video previously acquired international rights for the amorous action-comedy in several key territories. “Shotgun Wedding” was scheduled to hit the big screen on June 29, but it’s now unclear when the film will land on Prime Video. Since release plans have not been finalized, sources say there’s a chance the...
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

Russian Doll, Anatomy of a Scandal

It's officially spring and in celebration, Netflix is bringing the television and movie goods to households around the world. And for those who missed Natasha Lyonne's Nadia Vulvokov, you're in luck: April will finally see the return of Russian Doll, as the wildly popular comedy-drama officially kicks off its second season on April 20. New offerings on the streamer also include the premiere of Anatomy of a Scandal, the British anthology drama series based on the bestselling novel by Sarah Vaughn and adapted by David E. Kelley. Starring Sienna Miller (American Sniper), Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey) and Rupert Friend (Homeland), the show follows Friend's James Whitehouse and his wife Sophie (Miller) when their privileged life is turned upside down after a secret scandal comes to light. It premieres on the streaming platform April 15.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Netflix Sets Feature Take Of ‘Irredeemable’ & ‘Incorruptible’ Graphic Novel Series With Jeymes Samuel Directing, Kemp Powers Writing, Jay-Z & James Lassiter Producing

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is developing a live-action feature take of the bestselling Boom! Studios comic series Irredeemable and its sister title Incorruptible with BAFTA-winning The Harder They Fall filmmaker Jeymes Samuel directing, Oscar-nominated scribe Kemp Powers writing and producers Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter and James Lassiter on board. Samuel will also produce. Carter and Lassiter will produce through their overall deal at the streamer with Stephen Christy and Ross Richie from Boom! Studios. Powers and Adam Yoelin will serves as EPs. In the graphic novel series, when the world’s most powerful and beloved superhero, the god-like Plutonian, inexplicably begins slaughtering...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Disney+ Vs. HBO Max: Deciding Which Subscription Is Right For You

There are a ton of streaming services out there. So much so, you are pretty much paying the same price as cable if you have all of the major platforms. And as much as we would love love to have all of the services, sometimes a tough decision needs to be made about which one is the best option for our interests, budgets and other factors.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

HBO Max Details Content Strategy for Central and Eastern Europe, Reveals New Format ‘One True Singer’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Heavily localized content complementing a wealth of new and library offerings out of the U.S. is very much the modus operandi for HBO Max in Europe. The WarnerMedia-backed streamer, which will soon be combined with Discovery Plus, rolled out recently to 13 countries in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), as well as Portugal and the Netherlands, with Turkey, Greece, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania to follow later this year. There are no plans to launch HBO Max in Russia or Ukraine. Variety can exclusively reveal that one of HBO Max’s big bets is musical talent...
TV & VIDEOS
GAMINGbible

Will Smith Hit With Further Consequences In Response To Oscars Incident

It's been just over a week since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, but sweet baby Moses does it feel like longer. The last 10 days have seen a decade's worth of analysis, criticism, apologies, and hot takes from people who clearly have to share their opinion like it's a medical condition. Maybe they explode into chunks of flesh of bone if they don't express every dull thought they have on the internet? I just don't know.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

James Bond Meets ‘Amazing Race’ in Amazon Prime Video’s New 007 Reality Competition Show

Click here to read the full article. Amazon’s Prime Video is shaking (not stirring) up the reality TV space with James Bond–inspired reality competition series “007’s Road to a Million.” The international race will span eight episodes with contestants vying to win £1 million — or $1.3 million — in cash. Applications are now open, with production slated to begin later this year, as Variety reported. The project has reportedly been in the works at Prime Video for approximately four years, prior to Amazon purchasing James Bond studio MGM in an $8.5 billion deal that was finalized earlier this month. “007’s Road to...
TV SERIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Limited Series – ‘Dopesick’ and ‘The Dropout’ Head the Charge for Hulu

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Amazon Revives ‘Prime Experience’ Emmys FYC Space After Two Years With ‘Maisel’ and More

Click here to read the full article. Amazon’s Prime Video is bringing back its in-person Emmys For Your Consideration pop-up space, after two years of virtual campaigning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this time, “The Prime Experience” is moving to a new home: A private mansion in the Hollywood Hills, which will be open for Emmy voters to explore from April 30 to May 21. Amazon previously spent three years at the Hollywood Athletic Club for its installation, starting in 2017 and continuing in 2018 and 2019. The pandemic, of course, put a stop to such an event in...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy