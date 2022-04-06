Thursday Storm Encore?

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Central Virginia could be looking at its second straight Thursday of severe weather. NBC12 Forecaster Nick Russo says the primary threat Thursday will be strong winds and hail, as compared to last Thursday, where funnel clouds formed but did not touch down.

Russo says the storms are likely between 1pm and 5pm. This is not related to the storms that have made there way through the deep South, but rather, a cold front coming through the area. Behind it, this weekend is expected to be cooler.

Russo says strong storms are not uncommon in central Virginia at this time of year.