ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Thursday Storm Encore?

Newsradio WRVA
Newsradio WRVA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NeD0L_0f1OA5pq00

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Central Virginia could be looking at its second straight Thursday of severe weather. NBC12 Forecaster Nick Russo says the primary threat Thursday will be strong winds and hail, as compared to last Thursday, where funnel clouds formed but did not touch down.

Russo says the storms are likely between 1pm and 5pm. This is not related to the storms that have made there way through the deep South, but rather, a cold front coming through the area. Behind it, this weekend is expected to be cooler.

Russo says strong storms are not uncommon in central Virginia at this time of year.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF.com

Vipir 6 Alert Day Wednesday, possible rain & storms Thursday…

As of 5PM Tuesday- Tonight will be mostly cloudy with temperatures only dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s. Rain will begin around 8AM Tomorrow morning as a strong cold front approaches us. We have issued a Vipir 6 Alert Day for tomorrow due to the possibility of strong to severe storms. There is a Lake Wind Advisory in effect for several counties from 10AM-9PM tomorrow. The hours of 2-6PM seem to have the highest chance of severe storms, and those will likely be in the Augusta area and further south and east. Our biggest threats are heavy rain and gusty winds, with an isolated hail and tornado threat. A few more storms will continue on and off until midnight. Rain totals will be between 0.5-1.5 inches.
AUGUSTA, GA
WESH

Strong storms expected Wednesday, Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — While Monday and Tuesday have been clear and mild, Central Florida's forecast is turning stormy later in the week. WESH 2 meteorologists have declared Wednesday and Thursday First Warning Impact days, meaning the forecast could complicate your plans. First up is Wednesday, in which we will...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Encore#Extreme Weather#Newsradiowrva Com#Nbc12
WESH

Strong, stormy weather to dampen weekend plans in Central Florida

Strong storms in Central Florida that are expected to last through most of the weekend could disrupt your plans. Periodic showers and storms will begin late Thursday, along with an average high of 91 degrees and windy conditions. Record heat in some locales is possible. Thursday's storm threat is a...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

At least 30 million at daily risk for severe storms in southern US

Multiple rounds of severe weather that will carry the risk of tornadoes are in the forecast for the storm-weary southern United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. As the threat of severe weather shifts eastward along the interstate 10 and 20 corridors, at least 30 million people will be at risk on a daily basis through Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
SEATTLE, WA
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
372
Followers
392
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

Comments / 0

Community Policy